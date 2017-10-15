Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Odd Enough :  People are 'bump-shaming' Kate Middleton—Here's why

Odd Enough People are 'bump-shaming' Kate Middleton—Here's why

Rregardless of her build, belly size, or how far along she is, it’s never acceptable to comment on a woman’s body—pregnant or not.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

People are super-excited that Kate Middleton is pregnant again (honestly, same).

The duchess has been laying low due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that makes pregnant women incredibly sick, but she made an appearance on Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace event honoring mental health workers.

Naturally, everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the royal baby bump, so all eyes were on Kate's stomach at the event. She wore a gorgeous blue lace dress and you could see just a hint of a tummy when she turned sideways.

Plenty of people freaked out (in a good way), but others were total a-holes about it, publicly trashing Kate and her bump for not being larger.

Here are just a few of the lovely comments floating around the Internet:

“Seriously…I can’t see anything!”

“Can a woman this skinny actually get pregnant?”

“I’ve looked more pregnant after a Sunday lunch than she does.”

“Frump with a small bump!”

“I’ve got more of a bump, my baby is 9 months old!”

“Like a peanut on an ironing board. I know she’s been ill but she’s painfully thin!”

Yes, Kate is slim. In other news, the sky is blue. She’s also been really sick and is probably only a few months pregnant. But regardless of her build, belly size, or how far along she is, it’s never acceptable to comment on a woman’s body—pregnant or not. Baby bumps come in all shapes and sizes and having a small bump doesn’t mean a woman’s pregnancy is any less valid.

Unfortunately, Kate isn’t the only woman who has been publicly shamed over her bump: Fitness blogger Sarah Stage has been repeatedly bump-shamed for having a small belly during her pregnancies and celebrities like Jaime King and Coco Austin were shamed for the same reason. People also criticized Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen for having what they decided were oversized baby bumps.

Seriously, body shaming in any form is still body shaming—and it’s never okay.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 'I'm A Nutritionist And This Is The Eating Secret I Swear By For Clear...bullet
2 Odd Enough This actress just shared a naked selfie 1 week after her...bullet
3 These 3 pushup variations will take your triceps to the next levelbullet

Related Articles

'I'm A Nutritionist And This Is The Eating Secret I Swear By For Clear Skin And Less Bloating'
Odd Enough This actress just shared a naked selfie 1 week after her c-section
Girl Smarts What you need to know about the connection between cellulite and weight loss
Ben Affleck This actress says actor groped her breast On MTV's TRL
Lady Smarts We taste-tested 3 fancy chocolate bars—here's what you need to know
Las Vegas Shooting Why it's so dangerous to tie the shooter's anti-anxiety meds to his crime
Fitness This workout move might actually perk up your chest
Health Tips You might have to start paying for your birth control again soon
Girl Smarts Will eyelash extensions make your real lashes fall out?
Weight Loss There's a more effective way to curb your cravings than 'enjoying in moderation'

Women's Health

Sex & Relationships This incredible wearable vibrator for couples keeps selling out
Weight Loss Someone created 'diet' Avocados—Here's what that even means
Girl Smarts What you need to know about the connection between cellulite and weight loss
Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles premiere of the animated musical comedy "Sing" in December
Reese Witherspoon Actress is opening up about her decision to marry at age 23