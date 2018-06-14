Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is why and how comparison kills the joy in your relationship

McShayn's Love Thread This is why and how comparison ruins your relationship

No matter how similar two relationships look on the surface, there are still many reasons why comparisons shouldn't be drawn between them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is how comparisons kills the joy in your relationship play

This is how comparisons kills the joy in your relationship

(Mademenoire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the most terrible things you could do that'll hinder you from ever reaching great levels of happiness in your relationship is drawing comparisons between your partner and other people.

Another way would be by unfavourably comparing your relationship with other relationships.

The very fact that you and your partner/spouse understand each other perfectly, the idea that it’s just the both of you living the best life and experiencing the love journey without any external, negative influence… that’s one of the joys of a relationship.

There is this sweetness to the whole thing when you understand each other to such extent that you seem to draw the same breath and function with the same brain. That’s the peak of a union, the elevated realm of togetherness that every relationship aims at, and it is very achievable.

play Comparison will often leave you unhappy, dissatisfied and angry (Bossip)

However, this will only be possible only if you do not burst the bubble somewhere along the line by doing something toxic or dangerous to the growth or longevity of the relationship; something like making comparisons that are needless and obviously adverse to your partner's happiness, confidence and your relationship's continuous existence.

ALSO READ: How it feels to be attracted to another person while in a relationship

Every wise partner recognizes that every relationship is suitable only to the people in it, and no matter how close or similar two relationships might look on the surface, there are many disparities between them. Your relationship is different from all others, and that exactly is the beauty of it which needs to be treasured and cherished.

play When one of you keeps making comparisons with another couple, it has the potential of ruining everything you have built. (Shutterstock)

This is why you should never engage in constant comparisons of your relationship with another relationships. Doing that has the potential of ruining everything you have built.

It is unwise, to say the very least, to even look at other relationships and try to pattern yours exactly in that manner.

Truly, there could be admirable things in that other relationship that you’d love to imbibe in yours, and that’s just fine, but thoughtlessly designing and modelling every single aspect your love life after this or that relationship will likely strangle it to a painful death.

It has the tendency of squeezing and wringing out every drop of joy you and your partner have built between you, and once the joy leaves, expect the love's demise, too.

play When you keep comparing your woman to other women, you stand the chance of losing her and making yourself feel even worse. (Phobia creditors)

That's because you cannot fully tell what is happening in that other relationship. All you see is only what the couple wants you to see. So don’t be fooled, all that glitters is not gold.

Don’t let those social media posts have you feeling that your relationship is inadequate; the couple might go back home to have a nasty fight just immediately after that photoshoot.

play All you will see is the negatives. Just the negatives. (Mademenoire)

 

Giving room for comparisons will make you forget how good your partner really is, it will often bring you down, you’ll most like hurt your partner by constantly complaining, you will see nothing but the negatives in your relationship, and lastly, it is nothing but a waste of time and energy!

Comparisons have the capacity to frustrate you and make you and your partner unhappy to the point where you will not only consider breaking up, but you will actually do it.

And most times, only after you have lost what's valuable would you realise that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women Things you should know about sex before dating anyonebullet
2 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marrybullet
3 About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriagebullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 How to have a peaceful relationship with your man during the tournament
Opinion Poll On a scale of 1-100, how useful is advice from divorced people?
For Women Types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime
Relationship Tips 5 ways to remain crazily, mindlessly in love with your boo forever
Relationship Talk With Bukky My fiancee wants me to borrow to pay her bride price, should I?
For Women Things you should know about sex before dating anyone
Relationship Tips 3 reasons why dating is easier, better when you hit 30
Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary
Pulse Weddings Man pranks girlfriend with lost engagement ring; gets slapped
Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?

Relationships & Weddings

Women, how to enjoy a happy relationship during the World Cup
World Cup 2018 How to have a peaceful relationship with your man during the tournament
He does not want me except I send him my nudes.
Opinion Poll On a scale of 1-100, how useful is advice from divorced people?
4 ways to save your relationship after a partner cheats
For Women Types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime
Should you talk to your partner every single day?
Relationship Tips 5 ways to remain crazily, mindlessly in love with your boo forever