Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

What women need to know about sex before dating anyone

For Women Things you should know about sex before dating anyone

Even if you have dated people, it is still not too late to learn about these things.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 types of girlfriend that guarantee a lit sex life play

5 girlfriends that guarantee lit sex in your relationship always

(AfrikMAg)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Relationships and sex almost go hand in hand. It is pointless to live in denial of the reality that most relationships are sexual in operation as opposed to the ones wherein celibacy is a thing.

Having said that, foreknowledge of sex,  in theory, at least, becomes really important for anyone who intends to get into a relationship. And in our society where parents and other agents of socialisation find it difficult to talk about sex, a problem of sorts is created where people go into relationships having vague ideas of sex and illusions and sometimes unfounded beliefs about how the whole thing goes.

Even some people who have hopped in and out of a number of relationship still have warped, distorted ideas of the act itself and the mechanisms surrounding it.

So here are few things you should have known before dating anyone at all. And even if you have dated people, it is still not too late to learn about these things

1. Sex is not a gift

Sex is not a reward for a man's good behaviour. It is not a valentine's day gift. It is also not a present.

It is something you want to do, a mutual feeling between you and your partner. Treat

2. It doesn't diminish your worth

The number of people you have had sex with is not a determinant of your worth or intelligence and even value.

You should not attach your self worth to that. Any man who tries to make you feel less of a person for having a ravenous sexual appetite or a history of enjoying it isn't good for you.

3. It's OK to for women to ask for sex

Women have sexual urges, too, and in a situation where you wish to satisfy that urge and explore your sexuality, it is OK to ask your partner for it. If your partner acts weird about it, it is his fault for being archaic and closeminded, not yours.

Just as men can be in the mood for sex and initiate it with their partners, so is it OK for women to initiate, too. It does not mean you are loose or a prostitute. Not at all.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marrybullet
2 About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriagebullet
3 For Men This is why it's OK to not date broke womenbullet

Related Articles

Dating & Relationships 3 underrated reasons why your relationship isn’t going smoothly
For Guys 3 weird reasons why your crush friend-zoned you
Relationship Problems This is how it feels to have a partner who goes on and off
Love Problems All the struggles of getting into a celibate relationship after leaving a sexual one
Love & Dating This is the advice you need after an abusive relationship
Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marry
Relationship Wednesday This is why good sex keeps you with a bad partner
McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?
Relationships 5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons

Relationships & Weddings

How to avoid catching feelings when you're not ready for love
Relationship Tips 3 reasons why dating is easier, better when you hit 30
Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary
Nigerian man gets slapped for fake proposing to girlfriend
Pulse Weddings Man pranks girlfriend with lost engagement ring; gets slapped
Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?