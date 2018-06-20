news

One of the keys to happiness in your next relationship is in getting as much information about who you are going to date and knowing as much as possible about his relational habits before committing to him.

Now this is the little problem this situation poses: you would need to get most the relevant information, whether good or bad from the potential partner. But because people rarely paint themselves in a bad light or truly express their weaknesses and shortcomings, it is likely that the guy may not reveal all of his own true f**k-ups.

So as to get as much information as can be gotten, one thing to do is to ask about his former relationships and exes.

By asking the following ex-related questions below, you could notice toxic patterns and also indirectly get more information that’d help make up your mind whether you want to really commit to that guy or not.

1. How did his last relationship[s] end?

It could make a lot of difference for you to ask if his breakups were mutual and calm and respectful or if it was a super toxic and angry breakup that lasted for months or years.

The answers you get here could reveal to you the level of pettiness and quarrelsomeness your partner is capable of if things ever go south between you and him.

2. What did they use to fight about?

By asking him this question, you could become aware of some things he does not like, which he may have omitted or forgotten to mention to you.

It could also be a way to know if he’s the type of guy who complains about everything that goes wrong, or if he’s the type to overlook things.

3. Has that ex moved on?

Is he still friends with the girl[s]? By asking this, you could find out early enough if the other girl[s] have moved on or if they are still stuck on him.

Ask if she’s dating someone new or if they’re married already. Are they in the country or have they moved abroad?

In an age where some girl could be dating your man even though he’s no longer dating them, the question is really, really important.

4. Did he cheat?

Of course, he may not readily admit this to you. But it doesn't hurt to ask and create an honest conversation, so that you can set up new rules and boundaries for the budding relationship.

5. Was he cheated on?

It may also be good to ask questions about any cheating that happened to him. If he had his heart broken, there's a good chance that baggage will affect your current relationship. And it may be something you'll need to address.