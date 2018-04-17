What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?

news

What do you do if one or both of your parents says no to the woman or man you love and want to marry?

For young Nigerians who intend to marry once and for all, who hope to tie the knot and live happily ever after, it appears that it is not enough to find someone who loves you wholeheartedly and fits you perfectly.

As an Instagram user’s story, shared with Joro Olumofin below peculiarly shows, you might have to grapple with the disagreeing opinion and of your folks and their refusal to grant consent.



Read the perplexing story below and vote in the poll that follows:

“Hi Joro, More grease to your elbow. Please I have an issue that I’d like your readers and you to help me with. I’ve been dating my girlfriend for two years now and she has been the best thing that has happened to me. She is beautiful, smart, intelligent, homely and industrious. She is the full package…



“...She is like my good luck charm. Since I met her, my business has been prospering in every angle and everything keeps working for my good. I proposed to her in December and she agreed, I took her to meet my mother in January and my mom liked her a lot, but wahala entered when my mother saw her tattoos.

“She is very light skinned so it is very obvious. My mom didn’t say anything to her but called me and told me that I can never marry a girl with tattoos and more than two ear hole (my girlfriend wears about 6 earrings), she called her wayward and that any girl with tattoo is a prostitute, she even went as far as calling her a mami water cause of her complexion.

“...My fiancee is not a prostitute. Since we started dating I can vouch she has been with only me, I check her phone all the time and see her turn down men [who are] way, way richer and finer than me.

"She only likes urban trends and fashion and she is all those Lagos Ajebo children that don't see tattoo and piercing as anything. I'm just lucky to be with her cause I’m not even up to her social class.



“How can I convince my mother that it’s just a tattoo and that it doesn’t affect her personality, cause I love my mom and I wouldn’t want to disrespect her? I haven’t told my girlfriend about what my mom said oh because it would hurt her. She can even leave me totally because I know her well she doesn’t like wahala. Is there a way to clean tattoo?

“Even if there is, how can I convince my girlfriend to clean hers cause she isn't the type you can make do your bidding, she has a very strong personality.

“...I don't want to lose my fiancee because of ordinary tattoo and earring and I don’t want to hurt my mom and start a marriage on rebellion. I am the only son and my mom sacrificed a lot for me...”

What would you do if you do if you were in his shoes? Please vote in the poll below.