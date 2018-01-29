Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

What do I do with my ungrateful, disrespectful girlfriend?

Relationship Talk With Bukky What do I do with my ungrateful, disrespectful girlfriend of 2 years?

It’s been two years in our relationship now she but she’s yet to turn a new leaf.

  • Published:
What do I do with my ungrateful, disrespectful girlfriend of 2 years? play

Troubled by an ungrateful girlfriend

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Good evening to you,

I want to ask why women are so ungrateful.

Let me tell you my story before you answer my question and tell me what to do. I'm 23 years old. I'm in a serious relationship with one girl; I love her but I don't know if she loves me back but every time I call her, she sounds rude.

She also has no respect for me but despite all this, I still love her.

Despite everything I do for her, she never says thank you. I love this girl to extent that I have nothing to do with other girls.

She doesn't reciprocate the love and she does it to such extent that she actually acts rudely to my family members.

It’s been two years in our relationship now she but she’s yet to turn a new leaf.

What should I do, please?  I need your advice.
_____________

Dear reader,

Going by the content of your email, it’s been two years of toxicity.

So I’d advise that you take that relationship as an experiment with a conclusion different from what you anticipated.

You are still so young and have your life ahead of you. There is someone more desiring of that affection and positive vibes you’ve got to give.

Take a permanent break from that relationship and bring yourself out of that dark, empty space you’re in right now.

It’s too early in life to be bound to such negativity.
____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships This is the most stressful sex position for both men...bullet
2 For Guys Questions you shouldn't ask women during sexbullet
3 Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single peoplebullet

Related Articles

Weird Weddings Couple tie the knot in a bathroom
Valentine's Day How side-chicks enjoy February 14 than main-chicks
Relationship Advice Why you should avoid silent treatment in your relationship
#LoveThursday How to increase intimacy in a relationship without sex
Friends with Benefits 3 convenient truths about this type of relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend is a virgin; but she's lazy & work-shy
Engagements Are men afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Sex & Relationships This is the most stressful sex position for both men and women
Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try

Relationships & Weddings

GND sex toy video
Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try
Couple tie the knot in a bathroom
Weird Weddings Couple tie the knot in a bathroom
How side-chicks enjoy February 14 than main-chicks
Valentine's Day How side-chicks enjoy February 14 than main-chicks
I love him despite his girlfriend; what do I do?
Relationship Talk He has a girlfriend but I've caught feelings for him