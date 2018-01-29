What do I do with my ungrateful, disrespectful girlfriend?

news

Good evening to you,

I want to ask why women are so ungrateful.

Let me tell you my story before you answer my question and tell me what to do. I'm 23 years old. I'm in a serious relationship with one girl; I love her but I don't know if she loves me back but every time I call her, she sounds rude.

She also has no respect for me but despite all this, I still love her.

Despite everything I do for her, she never says thank you. I love this girl to extent that I have nothing to do with other girls.

She doesn't reciprocate the love and she does it to such extent that she actually acts rudely to my family members.

It’s been two years in our relationship now she but she’s yet to turn a new leaf.

What should I do, please? I need your advice.

Dear reader,

Going by the content of your email, it’s been two years of toxicity.

So I’d advise that you take that relationship as an experiment with a conclusion different from what you anticipated.

You are still so young and have your life ahead of you. There is someone more desiring of that affection and positive vibes you’ve got to give.

Take a permanent break from that relationship and bring yourself out of that dark, empty space you’re in right now.

It’s too early in life to be bound to such negativity.

