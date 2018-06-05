Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!

Pulse Weddings These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!

Dr. Liz and Dr. Olu tie the nuptial knot on a bright Monday afternoon in Queens, New York, and we have all the blissful pictures to show for it!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweethearts, Elizabeth and Olumide took their wedding vows in a beautiful garden wedding May and it was everything magical and more.

These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything! play

These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!

(Klala Photography)
 

The couple who are both medical doctors in the United States of America brought together family and friends for an afternoon of love and a pocketful of sunshine on Memorial Day Holiday, May 28, 2018.

ALSO READ:  These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's wedding will thrill you!

The bride’s lovely wedding look consisted of a tube dress with a sweetheart neckline, and a beautiful flowing train softly trailing her gentle bridal steps. Her groom and his men were also fabulous in blue suits and their stylish burgundy bow ties.

These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything! play

These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!

(Klala Photography)

 

Cheers to the doctors on their #BunMide2018 nuptials out there in Queens. The most colourful photos and best memories from the ceremony can be found in our gallery above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian womenbullet
2 For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to menbullet
3 Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her...bullet

Related Articles

Julius Agwu Comedian, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary!
Mo'Cheddah Artiste, boyfriend to wed today, May 30, 2018!
Joyce Jacob Popular makeup artist says yes to boyfriend's marriage proposal!
Iheoma Nnadi, Emmanuel Emenike See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer
Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian women
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan Actress, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary in USA
Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Mo'Cheddah See singer's stunning photo from traditional wedding
Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her daughter's Igbo traditional wedding

Relationships & Weddings

Troubled.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?
5 things to never share on a first date
Dating & Romance 5 things to never share on a first date in 2018
5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Relationships Do you need your partner's consent to make serious life decisions before marriage?
Guys, you don't need to feel bad for not wanting to date a girl becuase she's broke.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?