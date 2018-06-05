These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!

news

Sweethearts, Elizabeth and Olumide took their wedding vows in a beautiful garden wedding May and it was everything magical and more.

The couple who are both medical doctors in the United States of America brought together family and friends for an afternoon of love and a pocketful of sunshine on Memorial Day Holiday, May 28, 2018.

The bride’s lovely wedding look consisted of a tube dress with a sweetheart neckline, and a beautiful flowing train softly trailing her gentle bridal steps. Her groom and his men were also fabulous in blue suits and their stylish burgundy bow ties.

Cheers to the doctors on their #BunMide2018 nuptials out there in Queens. The most colourful photos and best memories from the ceremony can be found in our gallery above.