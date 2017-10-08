Strippers perform at wedding reception [Video]

A couple in Lagos have broken a whole new wedding record when they hired strippers to perform at their wedding reception.

A snippet from the lavish event was shared on Twitter and has quickly gone viral.

ALSO READ: Check out 7 steps to looking fabulous on your wedding day

The video shows a dark event location with the strippers performing while the wedding guests sprayed them cash, seemingly having the time of their lives.

The Video has garnered mixed reactions, from the hilarious to the most judgemental.

See some reactions below:

— Abu Sabeer Auwal Esq (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Fun things to do before and during wedding receptions

It is pretty easy to see that this was one turnt up wedding. We wonder what other surprise Lagos couples have in store for us.

We can't wait!