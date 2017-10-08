Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Strippers perform at wedding reception [Video]

The video shows a dark event location with the strippers performing while the wedding guests sprayed them cash, seemingly having the time of their lives.

A couple in Lagos have broken a whole new wedding record when they hired strippers to perform at their wedding reception.

A snippet from the lavish event was shared on Twitter and has quickly gone viral.

The video shows a dark event location with the strippers performing while the wedding guests sprayed them cash, seemingly having the time of their lives.

 

The Video has garnered mixed reactions, from the hilarious to the most judgemental.

See some reactions below:

 

 

 

 

It is pretty easy to see that this was one turnt up wedding. We wonder what other surprise Lagos couples have in store for us.

We can't wait!

