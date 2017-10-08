Strippers perform at wedding reception [Video]

The video shows a dark event location with the strippers performing while the wedding guests sprayed them cash, seemingly having the time of their lives.
A snippet from the lavish event was shared on Twitter and has quickly gone viral.
The Video has garnered mixed reactions, from the hilarious to the most judgemental.
See some reactions below:
It is pretty easy to see that this was one turnt up wedding. We wonder what other surprise Lagos couples have in store for us.
We can't wait!