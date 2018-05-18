She only likes chatting; she never picks my calls

news

Dear Bukky,

I am in a relationship with my girl.

But recently I travelled for a long time business trip. We talk very well on WhatsApp but she declines my calls whenever I call her giving one excuse or another.

She has never picked my calls but we talk very well on WhatsApp. Please what can I do to this?

_______________

Dear reader,

Like this Pulse article correctly says; "the whole idea is to communicate."

"Yes, it is great if you can mix it and switch things up once in a while – video calls, Whatsapp calls, voice calls, Telegram, BBM, DM’s etc.

"But that’s if and when you have the resources to do so and your partner is comfortable with all that.

"The idea is just to stay connected and not leave a communication gap in the relationship."

So reader, I think your relationship is doing good. You are communicating and this is what is most important. Sometimes the things you consider problems are not problems.

________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!