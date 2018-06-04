news

Before considering how to become more attractive, it needs to be pointed out that attraction is first and foremost not something you do for people.

If all you ever do is try to become more attractive for other people, you are getting the order wrong. Becoming better looking, more attractive should be something you do first for yourself, as part of your personal self-love, self-improvement scheme.

Meeting a man will happen in the process because men [and everyone really] are attracted mostly to positivity and people with a healthy self-esteem.

Having said that, what’s left to add is that there are ways to further draw a man in after that first wave of attraction has washed over him.

To improve the attraction men feel towards you, here are five tips for you, as backed up by science.

1. A bright smile

One of the most attractive things you could possess is a pretty smile. And as a recent study published by the American Psychological Association shows, you look more approachable with a gleaming grin.

While a smile is great, it is even better to do so with a mouthful of white sparkling teeth, according to another study by Loyola University which claims in essence that white teeth improves your chances of a second date by up to 50%.

2. A red dress

A red dress also does wonders for your ability to attract men, apparently.

A study from the University of Rochester shows that men rated women in red more sexually attractive than those who weren’t in red.

A 2008 study conducted by researchers at the University of Rochester, also says that the color red is highly seductive when it comes to the attraction of men to women.

3. Red lipstick

There’s surely something really sexy about the colour red. This time, it is scientists from Manchester University that are validating the attraction effect of red lipstick on men.

Researchers from the University found that men spend about half their time staring at your perfect pout especially when you’re wearing red lipstick.

Now you know which of the lot of your lipsticks will be finishing first, ladies.

4. Long hair

The longer you wear your hair, the more potent the attraction, apparently.

Researchers from the University of South Brittany.writing in the Scandinavian Journal Of Psychology, they concluded in 2015 that: “women with long hair are perceived to be more feminine, young, healthy and sexy.”

5. Nice smell

If you smell like a field of roses, no one can say no to you. Consciously making efforts to smell good will surely see to it that guys attracted have one more reason to stay stuck to you.