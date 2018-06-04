Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Ladies, 5 major ways to become more attractive to men

For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to men

To improve the attraction men feel towards you, here are five science-approved tips for you.

  • Published:
4 ways to save your relationship after a partner cheats play 5 major ways to become more attractive to men (Video Blocks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Before considering how to become more attractive, it needs to be pointed out that attraction is first and foremost not something you do for people.

If all you ever do is try to become more attractive for other people, you are getting the order wrong. Becoming better looking, more attractive should be something you do first for yourself, as part of your personal self-love, self-improvement scheme.

Meeting a man will happen in the process because men [and everyone really] are attracted mostly to positivity and people with a healthy self-esteem.

Having said that, what’s left to add is that there are ways to further draw a man in after that first wave of attraction has washed over him.

To improve the attraction men feel towards you, here are five tips for you, as backed up by science.

play The whiter the teeth and brighter the smile, the higher the chances of attraction. (Pinterest)

1. A bright smile

One of the most attractive things you could possess is a pretty smile. And as a recent study published by the American Psychological Association shows, you look more approachable with a gleaming grin.

While a smile is great, it is even better to do so with a mouthful of white sparkling teeth, according to  another study by Loyola University which claims in essence that white teeth improves your chances of a second date by up to 50%.

2. A red dress

A red dress also does wonders for your ability to attract men, apparently.

A study from the University of Rochester shows that men rated women in red more sexually attractive than those who weren’t in red.

A 2008 study conducted by researchers at the University of Rochester, also says that the color red is highly seductive when it comes to the attraction of men to women.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to be more attractive to women

3. Red lipstick

There’s surely something really sexy about the colour red. This time, it is scientists from Manchester University that are validating the attraction effect of red lipstick on men.

Researchers from the University found that men spend about half their time staring at your perfect pout especially when you’re wearing red lipstick.

Now you know which of the lot of your lipsticks will be finishing first, ladies.

play Red dresses and red lipstick have also been found to be really attractive to men. (Pinterest)

4. Long hair

The longer you wear your hair, the more potent the attraction, apparently.

Researchers from the University of South Brittany.writing in the Scandinavian Journal Of Psychology, they concluded in 2015 that: “women with long hair are perceived to be more feminine, young, healthy and sexy.”

5. Nice smell

If you smell like a field of roses, no one can say no to you. Consciously making efforts to smell good will surely see to it that guys attracted have one more reason to stay stuck to you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian womenbullet
2 About-To-Wed 5 things they don't tell you about marriagebullet
3 About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?
Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I know he loves me like I love him?
Julius Agwu Comedian, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary!
Relationships 5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons
Relationships 6 ways to know a partner that's emotionally too needy
Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian women
For Guys 7 sure ways to be more attractive to ladies
About-To-Wed 5 things they don't tell you about marriage

Relationships & Weddings

Guys, you don't need to feel bad for not wanting to date a girl becuase she's broke.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?
Colourful photos from Dora Akunyili's daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough
Do they really love you as they claim
Relationships 5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons