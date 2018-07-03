Kanu Nwankwo, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

news

Congratulations to Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo and Amara, his wife who have scored another year of matrimony - their 14th so far!

The popular footballer and his wife got hitched in 2004, and three lovely kids and 14 years later, their love still looks as unshakable as it's ever been.

"Issa goal. Happy anniversary to us," writes Kanu on his Instagram page, commemorating the anniversary.

Amara's anniversary post on her Instagram page is a hopeful one; filled with optimism for the future and the beauty it holds for her marriage.

"Confident in the knowledge that the best is yet to come. Happy wedding anniversary to us," the 32 year old writes.

Cheers to Papilo the legend, and his gorgeous wife. Pulse Weddings wishes the couple more great things for the years to come.