I'm thinking of leaving my husband for my ex; please advise me

news

Dear Bukky,

I got married to a guy I don't love. Though I have a child for him, our relationship is kind of boring. I have called him several times to talk to him but it's not working.

My ex later shows up and I’m now back to being madly in love with him. What should I do?

_____________

Dear reader,

Get a divorce. I think it is better get yourself out of the situation and pursue the new relationship with your ex, instead of staying in the marriage as a cheat and an unfaithful partner.

If you are not going to become divorced, then the wise thing to do would be to stick with your husband, communicate more with him and hope for a change.

_____________

Dear Bukky,

I’ve dated a guy for four years now. He is not the calling type. Most times he prefers texting, and at some point he’ll just stop texting and reaching out. It’s like a pause on his side. I kept on forgiving him until recently when I went school and it happened again and unfortunately I got involved with a guy on campus even though I didn't love him.

The pause thing happened again and this close male friend who was always consoling me. As time passed by, our relationship changed into something else and now we can't stop what we've started. I want to cut things off with my current boyfriend and move on with my friend but I feel I might be making a wrong choice even though he makes me happy.

I really need your help because now I’m kind of going out with two guys and it makes me feel so uncomfortable. Please advise me on what to do.

______________

Dear reader,

I agree with your decision to leave the boyfriend who goes on unannounced breaks. This article here will explain to you why that is a wrong thing for anyone in a relationship to do.

In the end, relationships are about being happy, finding peace and reducing the heartaches. If your boyfriend always makes you unhappy and takes breaks from communicating, you should detach yourself from such behavior.

If that other guy seems to be the guy, go for him.

_____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!