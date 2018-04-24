news

It's no secret that the dynamics of a gay relationship are vastly different to that of a straight one. Two men in a relationship navigate things entirely differently than a man and a woman mostly due to different expectations, both personal and societal, and different value systems. Here's 5 things that straight couples could learn from gay couples.

Of course, these rules aren't set in stone because we have to make way for individual differences but when we look at the general model of homosexual relationships, there are certainly a few things we can understand work well and we can adopt into heterosexual ones.

1. Learn to live independently

Since men have traditionally been socialised to be independent , maintaining a degree of privacy and flexibility within a relationship is key. Whether this means having a separate vocation or hobby, or establishing physical boundaries , such as creating separate spaces within the home, it really does work.

Maintaining some sense of autonomy makes being with your mate more enjoyable in the long run.

2. Marriage is not always the answer

The fight for gay marriage still goes on in many countries all over the world, but is still unrecognised by most. Despite this, there are still many happy gay couples out there. Why is that?

Well, the stability of any relationship does not come from a somewhat false security that marriage can provide but from commitment and approaching life together as a "we” rather than an "I". Being truthful and authentic provides the best kind of satisfaction that any couple can have.

Just go for it, married or otherwise!

3. It helps to break free of traditional gender roles.

Gay male couples often run their homes without designated gender roles. The benefits of this practice include applying the best of each person’s problem-solving skills, joint decision-making, and the shared experience of meeting challenges and basking in accomplishments together.

Doing away with the expected roles results in an inclusive, embracing atmosphere and a sense of fun and freedom.

It's important that you are able and willing to reinvent and rethink traditional relationships and try out different models of being together so you can work out what works best for YOU and not what society tells you should work best for you.

4. Learn to be more sexually liberated

Homosexual couples are typically more sexually liberated. There is less inhibition based on prescribed sexual roles and what society thinks is appropriate. They are more apt to explore the full spectrum of sexual pleasure.

They are also able to communicate their desires in the bedroom more readily without fear of reproach.

Typically, same-sex couples do not exhibit sexual “hang ups” as frequently as straight couples.

5. Love isn't always a fairy tale

Films which depict homosexual relationships are generally quite far-removed from the fairy tale rom- com ideal therefore gay people tend to be more pragmatic and realistic about the extreme challenges of falling in and out of love and staying together.

Realistic expectations and understanding that relationships aren't always flowers, chocolates and romance mean you are better equipped to deal with the conflict, the disappointment and more often that not, the mundane aspects of a relationship.