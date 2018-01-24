Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Are Nigerian guys afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?

Engagements Are men afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?

It feels like Nigerian guys are not comfortable with a woman bending the knee to put a ring on their finger.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at ICM play

Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at ICM

(Instagram / Pulse Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since the beginning of 2018, women have gone viral twice for proposing to boyfriends – and on both occasions have they failed – is there something scaring men away from saying yes?

The two proposals mentioned above did not fail because the men were freaked out – the first guy who was proposed to at ICM was said to have rejected the engagement because he already has a wife while the other rejection was just part of a grand scheme you actually need to watch here.

However, reactions of other men garnered off social media provides a sort of insight into the minds of the average Nigerian guy out there concerning women who propose to men.

It kinda feels like Nigerian guys are not comfortable with a woman bending the knee to put a ring on their finger in public. Or in private.


Peep the following opinions shared concerning the proposals:

“No matter how ‘new school’ this trend of women proposing to men feels, I still find it awkward.

It doesn’t just feel alright. If a guy wants you in his life, he should ask you to marry him not the other way round ,” a tweep posts.

Man rejects girlfriend's marriage proposal in viral prank play Another woman proposes to her boyfriend in an elaborate prank in Lagos. (Pulse)


Another one tweets about how this trend could cause a fundamental reversal in the traditional settings of marriage we’ve always known.

ALSO READ: How sure should you be before proposing in public?

“After she proposed to you and y'all get married, then someday she's gonna tell you remember I was the one that proposed, paid your groom's price and all.”

“So get in the kitchen and cook then do laundry later while she's watching Big brother”

These two tweets might seem like micro samples and isolated issues that hold no real significance on the larger outlook of men to women proposing, but in reality, we can't put it beyond a majority of Nigerian men to actually have a problem with being proposed to.

Whether because of the misguided fear that their masculinity levels will nosedive, to keep their egos pumped up, or for some other spurious reason, it’s obvious that even if women somehow became a lot more confident and make this proposal thing a habit, a crazy number of men might have a problem with the whole idea.

5 reasons why your man hasn't proposed yet. play Men seem to fear that their ego and masculinity will suffer when women propose to them. (Kontrol Mag)

Nigerian men need a chill pill

It’s simple: men who have qualms with being proposed to need to just calm their nerves a little – life is not that tough.

Since women are being encouraged to shoot their shot, it was only a matter of time till they began to propose, too and there’s no big deal in this to be sincere. Just as there's nothing wrong in women shooting their shots.

Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at Ikeja City Mall play Rejecting a woman’s proposal simply because she’s the one doing it just sounds… wrong. (Masterfile)


Rejecting a woman’s proposal simply because she’s the one doing it just sounds… wrong.

Let no one be fooled, it's really not as if Nigerian women are all lining up to propose to men. No matter how long it's been or how eager they are to settle down, a huge percentage would rather wait for the guy to pop the question.

However, if the first month of 2018 has taught us anything, it is that some of these Queens have no problem with laying down their crown, bending the knee and offering a ring to the one they hope to spend forever with.

And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

As a tweep intelligently writes in response to the first tweet above; "society taught us its a man's thing [to propose], now the same society is saying nothing wrong if a woman does it. So game on."

You heard the man, ladies and gentlemen; game on!

Do you think it's OK for women to propose to guys at all?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single peoplebullet
2 Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friendbullet
3 McShayn's Love Thread Ciara is right; single women truly need to...bullet

Related Articles

Wife Material Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
McShayn's Love Thread Ciara is right; single women truly need to level up
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm tired of being treated like a side chic
Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single people
In Lagos Woman pulls prank proposal on boyfriend
Yomi Casual Stylist, wife welcome baby girl in USA
Ed Sheeran Singer announces engagement on Instagram!
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Love Problems How happy couples resolve their relationship disputes
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple holds wedding thanksgiving in England

Relationships & Weddings

When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Wife Material Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Sexting in a relationship.
Relationship Talk With Bukky I like sexting but my boyfriend doesn't
Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha welcome first baby in USA
Yomi Casual Stylist, wife welcome baby girl in USA