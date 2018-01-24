news

Since the beginning of 2018, women have gone viral twice for proposing to boyfriends – and on both occasions have they failed – is there something scaring men away from saying yes?

The two proposals mentioned above did not fail because the men were freaked out – the first guy who was proposed to at ICM was said to have rejected the engagement because he already has a wife while the other rejection was just part of a grand scheme you actually need to watch here .

However, reactions of other men garnered off social media provides a sort of insight into the minds of the average Nigerian guy out there concerning women who propose to men.

It kinda feels like Nigerian guys are not comfortable with a woman bending the knee to put a ring on their finger in public. Or in private.



Peep the following opinions shared concerning the proposals:

“No matter how ‘new school’ this trend of women proposing to men feels, I still find it awkward.

It doesn’t just feel alright. If a guy wants you in his life, he should ask you to marry him not the other way round ,” a tweep posts.



Another one tweets about how this trend could cause a fundamental reversal in the traditional settings of marriage we’ve always known.

“After she proposed to you and y'all get married, then someday she's gonna tell you remember I was the one that proposed, paid your groom's price and all.”

“So get in the kitchen and cook then do laundry later while she's watching Big brother”

These two tweets might seem like micro samples and isolated issues that hold no real significance on the larger outlook of men to women proposing, but in reality, we can't put it beyond a majority of Nigerian men to actually have a problem with being proposed to.

Whether because of the misguided fear that their masculinity levels will nosedive, to keep their egos pumped up, or for some other spurious reason, it’s obvious that even if women somehow became a lot more confident and make this proposal thing a habit, a crazy number of men might have a problem with the whole idea.

Nigerian men need a chill pill

It’s simple: men who have qualms with being proposed to need to just calm their nerves a little – life is not that tough.

Since women are being encouraged to shoot their shot , it was only a matter of time till they began to propose, too and there’s no big deal in this to be sincere. Just as there's nothing wrong in women shooting their shots.



Rejecting a woman’s proposal simply because she’s the one doing it just sounds… wrong.

Let no one be fooled, it's really not as if Nigerian women are all lining up to propose to men. No matter how long it's been or how eager they are to settle down, a huge percentage would rather wait for the guy to pop the question.

However, if the first month of 2018 has taught us anything, it is that some of these Queens have no problem with laying down their crown, bending the knee and offering a ring to the one they hope to spend forever with.

And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

As a tweep intelligently writes in response to the first tweet above; "society taught us its a man's thing [to propose], now the same society is saying nothing wrong if a woman does it. So game on."

You heard the man, ladies and gentlemen; game on!