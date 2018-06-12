3 reasons why dating is easier & better when you hit 30

news

Regardless of the [sometimes] mindless rush to get it right in love before you hit 30, dating at that age or later could be the best thing you ever did.

Especially for women, many would have you think that once you are above 25/26 as a babe and you’re unmarried or in a serious relationship heading fast for the altar, you’re not doing right.

The truth, however is that not everyone will get it right in their 20’s, and to rush into a serious relationship or marriage just because of one’s age is just as unmethodical as trying to put a kid in a higher class just because that’s where all his mates are, and not because of his organic progression through the classes as academically arranged.

This is not to say getting it right in your 20’s is wrong but for those who are already beyond that and are yet to find the one, the dating game is not as gloomy as many would have you believe.

You are not at a disadvantage for being single in your late 20’s or in your early 30’s.

Being single at 30 may not be what you want, but it has its advantages and here are three of them.

ALSO READ: Why pressuring people to date need to stop

1. No more games

One good thing at this age is that you would likely have been there, done many things and all you’d want in a relationship is just to get straight to the real thing.

You are more mature and would have come to many realities of life. The illusions of TV romance will likely not apply to you anymore.

— Nandi Cakes (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2. You’re independent

Going on dates and doing relationship things are easier and better when you have no curfew and when you do not have anyone telling you how to live and where not to go. You live alone, earn a living of your own, and probably have a car.

That independence can be good for you.

3. You have clearer priorities

In your 20s, you may get carried away by things that don’t really matter in the long run. However, in your 30s, you know that it takes much more than firm muscles or a pretty face to make a good partner.