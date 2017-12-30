Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Why is everyone rushing to get married?

Single in Naija Why are you rushing to get married?

Better single and slaying than married and miserable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'? play

Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I’ll be the first to categorically state that weddings are beautiful and marriages can be sweet.

Having documented so many weddings and having seen the intensity of the joy on couples’ faces at ceremonies, this much can not be denied.

To beautify a wedding is easy. All you need do is pay a good event planner and that’s settled.

To have a beautiful marriage is however a different thing entirely, and you definitely can’t pay anyone to sweeten your marital union.

No matter how long you have been in a relationship with someone, once the seal of marriage is stamped on that relationship, something changes.

For people who had lovely relationships before their marriages, it might be subtle and they might seamlessly blend into it but that change is undeniable.

play Beautiful weddings are not the same as happy marriages. (Redbook)

 

The threshold of commitment, faithfulness, honesty, effort and all other traits you used to keep the relationship going will become higher.

The margin for error becomes lower. Of course, no one expects perfection, but the need to strive for something close to it becomes ever-so obvious, almost palpable.

And it would appear that a lot of people are yet to understand this. Or maybe they do know and are just not ready for it.

The rate of divorce attests to this. Marriages crash every other day.

Of the marriages yet to officially crash, a glum-inducing number have failed and are only being held together by frazzled reasons such as the presence of children and to keep up appearances.

The Nigerian society is one that places premium on marital status so much so that at time of writing this piece, I am 75% sure that a mother is calling her son to ask why he’s yet to come introduce his wife-to-be to her.

play Segun, when are you going to give me grandchildren. (iStock)

 

A father is sat on a rocking chair, complaining to his friend that his 24-year old graduate daughter is just pursuing her career, making money but not giving any consideration to men and marriage.

ALSO READ: Is it ever too early to fall in love?

Friends are no different. Once a number of people in a circle walk down the aisle, they put others under pressure to do the same.

Though they often do this with the best intentions and while some would almost shame you into marrying, others do it subtly and even unintentionally.

People have also been known to place personal pressures on themselves to get married.

And then there’s social media, age factor, and family members [read busybody aunts and uncles] who can’t go a week without reminding you that your biological clock is ticking like the timer on a bomb.

What all these pressure groups [isn’t that what they are?] fail to realise is that there is a different time for everybody and what applies to one does not necessarily apply to all.

Get out and meet people. Being alone now seems deadlier than you ever thought play Don't allow pressure push you into a marriage you'll regret. Drink tea and relax your nerves. (Pinterest)

 

To get married, have babies, do PDA for the gram and other cute stuff is what almost everyone desires but not everyone is ready yet.

And to jump into it without adequate financial, mental, emotional stability is to dig a pit for yourself which will actually widen and worsen till it swallows you whole.

Not your aunt, dad, uncle, mum, sister or those friends pressuring you to marry. Just you.

Thinking about marriage when you’re not even self-sufficient is a catastrophic state of mind.

So is planning to get married without having taken charge of your emotions.

How wise and sensible are you with money? How about that temper? What’s up with that uncouth mouth?

play Love is never enough. It is integral, but can't really be banked on exclusively if you want a marriage to succeed. (The Cut)

 

Do you know the level of importance to attach to your spouse and the one to attach to friends? Do you even know about birth control? How about money-making ideas, do you have any?

Are you trustworthy, do you know how to trust? How about sexual compatibility, have you had that talk about sexual preferences?

Does your partner know or possess these traits? Because to have most of them and get married to someone who does not might be just as catastrophic.

It is not enough to love someone. Don’t be fooled. Love is never enough.

There are really so many boxes to fill and check before one could ever deem one’s self ready for a successful marriage, a lifetime of togetherness.

And if you’re reading this and know deep down you are nowhere close, why, then, are you rushing to get married?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Couples 5 things you should never say to your partnerbullet
2 Pulse List 5 bad relationship habits men need to leave behind in 2017bullet
3 Wife Material 20 young men list qualities of the perfect girl to marrybullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 bad relationship habits men need to leave behind in 2017
Joke Jingan Nollywood actress is engaged!
Relationship Talk Great sex or money; which should I choose?
For Couples 5 things to know after the wedding
Adekunle Gold Watch man propose to his 'Orente' at singer's concert
Relationship Talk My girlfriend wants to leave because I can't provide food allowance
For Couples How to plan the perfect proposal
For Couples 5 places to go for your first date
For Couples 5 things you should never say to your partner
Dear Women, Never feel pressured to say yes to a public marriage proposal

Relationships & Weddings

Unhappy guy
McShayn's Love Thread How guys allow complacency to ruin great relationships
Angry girlfriend.
Relationship Talk My girlfriend wants to leave because I can't provide food allowance
black couple hug
For Couples 5 places to go for your first date
How to manage finances as a couple
For Couples How to plan the perfect proposal