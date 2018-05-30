3 lifestyle changes to expect when you marry

news

To be married to a wonderful husband or a great wife is a goal for many people. But what you may not realise is that your old life as a single guy will not seamlessly roll into your new life as a married person.

You may know already, and it’s possible that you don’t; but here are five ways your lifestyle changes when you tie the knot:

1. More reserved, less extroverted

When people become married, they tend to become less outgoing and somehow become the type to stay more at home.

A recent German study, in which researchers looked at personality changes among nearly 15,000 people over a period of four years shows this.

Jule Specht at the University of Münster and her colleagues found that wedded participants showed decreases in the traits of extroversion and openness to experience as compared with the others who were yet unmarried and ‘free’ to do as they please.



This inability to spontaneously up and leave in search of momentary delights and experiences can be traced to the fact that once married, people would become more focused on their

2. Better at forgiveness

In 2017, a team of Dutch psychologists led by Tila Pronk at Tilburg University claimed that that two of the most important marital traits are self-control and forgiveness.

Having the ability to bite your tongue, hold back your words and restrain for saying hurtful things even when you really have it at the tip of your tongue… it is one of the biggest features married people often find themselves learning unconsciously.

ALSO READ: 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriage

For the benefit of the longevity of the marriage, this trait of restraint, alongside forgiveness, is one of the things required of married folks.

The dutch researchers recruited 199 newlywed couples and, within three months of their wedding, measured how forgiving each partner was, discovering that the newly-weds exhibited increase in forgiveness and self-control over the course of the study.

play

3. More responsibility

The threshold for commitment to your partner and being responsible for them increases once you become married to them.

Dating and courtship would have slightly prepared you for this, but never will it be heavily on you as it'll be after you've tied the knot and you and your partner's lives become merged into one.