Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 lifestyle changes to expect when you marry

Married Life 3 lifestyle changes to expect when you tie the knot

Here are lifestyle and behavioural changes to expect once a you and boo become husband and wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Is it OK to marry my guy just for financial reasons? play 3 lifestyle changes to expect when you tie the knot (Classic105)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

To be married to a wonderful husband or a great wife is a goal for many people. But what you may not realise is that your old life as a single guy will not seamlessly roll into your new life as a married person.

You may know already, and it’s possible that you don’t; but here are five ways your lifestyle changes when you tie the knot:

1. More reserved, less extroverted

When people become married, they tend to become less outgoing and somehow become the type to stay more at home.

A recent German study, in which researchers looked at personality changes among nearly 15,000 people over a period of four years shows this.

Jule Specht at the University of Münster and her colleagues found that wedded participants showed decreases in the traits of extroversion and openness to experience as compared with the others who were yet unmarried and ‘free’ to do as they please.

When she's broke play Spontaneity becomes all but impossible if it does not involve your partner. And once you have to sit down and talk things through and think about it, it's actually no longer spontaneous. (Connect)


This inability to spontaneously up and leave in search of momentary delights and experiences can be traced to the fact that once married, people would become more focused on their

2. Better at forgiveness

In 2017, a team of Dutch psychologists  led by Tila Pronk at Tilburg University claimed that that two of the most important marital traits are self-control and forgiveness.

Having the ability to bite your tongue, hold back your words and restrain for saying hurtful things even when you really have it at the tip of your tongue… it is one of the biggest features married people often find themselves learning unconsciously.

ALSO READ: 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriage

For the benefit of the longevity of the marriage, this trait of restraint, alongside forgiveness, is one of the things required of married folks.  

The dutch researchers recruited 199 newlywed couples and, within three months of their wedding, measured how forgiving each partner was, discovering that the newly-weds exhibited increase in forgiveness and self-control over the course of the study.

My priest says I can’t marry my girlfriend of 3 years. play People usually become better at forgiveness when they tie the knot. (Ebony)

3. More responsibility

The threshold for commitment to your partner and being responsible for them increases once you become married to them.

Dating and courtship would have slightly prepared you for this, but never will it be heavily on you as it'll be after you've tied the knot and you and your partner's lives become merged into one.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationships Why do single women find married men attractive?bullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
3 About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm scared I'll lose her friendship if I ask her to be mine
About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriage
Relationships & Dating Is it ever too early to fall in love?
Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan Actress, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary in USA
Toolz, Tunde Demuren OAP, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Relationships This is what it really means to be emotionally unavailable
For Guys Why you should never try to buy your way into a relationship
Relationships Why do single women find married men attractive?
Relationship Talk With Bukky What's the best way to approach a girl I like?
Iheoma Nnadi, Emmanuel Emenike See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer

Relationships & Weddings

You totally need to see Micheal Okon's classy AF prewedding photos!
Michael Okon You totally need to see actor's classy AF prewedding photos!
Advantages of being with a lady to the world and freak in the sheets
For Guys 5 advantages of dating a lady in the street, freak in the sheets
My girlfriend is older and has a kid; I'm just so confused.
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm scared I'll lose her friendship if I ask her to be mine
Does love come anytime, or does it come with age?
Relationships & Dating Is it ever too early to fall in love?