10 relationship lessons from Tyler Perry's "Acrimony"

"Acrimony" features Taraji P Henson who just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden.
But she becomes enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed, and decides to take revenge on her unfaithful husband.
Following Taraji's happy announcement that she and her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden are engaged, and without too many spoilers, here are 10 relationship lessons to learn from the movie, as posted by twitter user, Harold [@haroldwrites].
Sieve what advice you adhere to, even if it’s genuine & comes from people who love you dearly. Not every good advice is good advice.
The best people to consult when you want to resolve a conflict in your relationship are yourself & your partner. No one knows your relationship better than both of you.
Love unconditionally but love with reason.
Two perfect people may not be perfect together.
Anger is a choice. And it is never a good one.
When you are angry, the best thing to do is nothing. Don’t even think. Just let the anger subside.
Social media does not need to know everything that happens in your relationship. Don’t hide the fact that you’re in a relationship, but keep the things that happen therein, private, as much as possible.
Learn your partner’s love language, else, you’ll labour in vain to provide acts of service and gifting gifts when your partner only understands words of affirmation and quality time. This could put so much strain on your relationship.
Swallow your pride and make amends as soon as possible, irrespective of who is wrong. There is no medal for “Best Partner Who Can Stay Angry For the Longest Time.”
Trust, once broken, can never be regained.