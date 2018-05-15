Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

10 relationship lessons from Tyler Perry's "Acrimony"

"Acrimony" features Taraji P Henson who just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden.

Taraji P Henson stars in Tyler Perry's recent movie, "Acrimony," as a faithful wife [Melinda Gayle] tired of standing by her devious husband, Lyriq Bent [Robert].

But she becomes enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed, and decides to take revenge on her unfaithful husband.

Following Taraji's happy announcement that she and her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden are engaged, and without too many spoilers, here are 10 relationship lessons to learn from the movie, as posted by twitter user, Harold [@haroldwrites].

1. Not all good advise is good for you

Sieve what advice you adhere to, even if it’s genuine & comes from people who love you dearly. Not every good advice is good advice.

2. Resolve all problems with your partner

The best people to consult when you want to resolve a conflict in your relationship are yourself & your partner. No one knows your relationship better than both of you.

3. Love with reason

Love unconditionally but love with reason.

4. False ideas of perfection

Two perfect people may not be perfect together.

5. Anger is always the wrong choice

Anger is a choice. And it is never a good one.

6. Don't act while angry

When you are angry, the best thing to do is nothing. Don’t even think. Just let the anger subside.

7. Relationships should be off social media

Social media does not need to know everything that happens in your relationship. Don’t hide the fact that you’re in a relationship, but keep the things that happen therein, private, as much as possible.

8. Love languages

Learn your partner’s love language, else, you’ll labour in vain to provide acts of service and gifting gifts when your partner only understands words of affirmation and quality time. This could put so much strain on your relationship.

9. No pride

Swallow your pride and make amends as soon as possible, irrespective of who is wrong. There is no medal for “Best Partner Who Can Stay Angry For the Longest Time.”

10. Never lose your partner's trust

Trust, once broken, can never be regained.

