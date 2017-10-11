The best insurance policies and companies to consider

One important step towards creating a solid financial plan is to protect your asset.

And this can be done by committing them into the safe haven of insurance.

Having said that, it is, therefore, important to note that the right insurance policies usually go a long way towards helping you safeguard not only your earning power but also your possessions.

Here are three insurance policies to consider as a Nigerian

1. Life insurance policies

When it comes to protecting the people whose financial freedom depends on you, think life insurance.

Think about how much you earn per annum and the number of years you plan to remain employed, then purchase a policy that will replace that income should the event of your untimely demise come to be.

Also include the cost of burial as the unexpected cost can be a very big burden for many families.

2. Permanent disability insurance

Nobody wants to admit the fact that the activities of their lives can be affected by the possibility of a permanent disability.

Admittedly, being positive minded is good; but one should remind himself that it is not a good idea to let hope take the place of providence.

Be reasonable enough to choose a disability policy that provides enough coverage to enable you to continue your present lifestyle, even if you can no longer continue working.

3. Health insurance

The inflated cost of medical care is enough for one to prioritize health insurance. A serious health issue or injury that calls for hospital admission can be very expensive manage.

And in cases like surgery, the bill is often outrageous.

Unarguably, the increasing cost of health insurance can be said to be burdensome. But the potential cost of not having a health coverage can be much higher.

What are the best insurance companies in Nigeria?

1. AIICO Insurance

AIICO Insurance company which is one of the rising insurance company in Africa offers several life insurance plans, including various term insurance policies.

The self-acclaimed biggest life insurance companies in Nigeria offer plans for personal and business insurance as well.

2. Zenith Insurance

Zenith Insurance is known to offer great customer service when it comes to life insurance plans. The company offers a wide range of traditional life insurance products, retirement and death benefit policies to meet anyone’s needs.

They also have a saving/investment option for the insured when the life policy matures.

3. Leadway Insurance

The global insurance provider offers a wide range of life insurance package to meet the specific needs of those seeking life insurance. They also receive high remarks by those who have purchased policies with Leadway.

4. Staco Insurance Plc

The 2008 winner of the best insurance company award personal protection plan protects families from the consequences of accidental death, serious injury or hospitalization following an accident. I

In addition to providing coverage, the plan also includes benefits if the insurer suffers from paralysis due to a disease. The plan terminates at the age of seventy, but the benefits can as well be adjusted to meet the needs of members.

5. Mutual Benefits Assurance

Mutual Benefits Assurance is considered as one of the best life insurance companies. And this is because they offer a wide range of specific life insurance policies.

They include multiple term life insurance policies, group life insurance, whole life assurance, keyman insurance policy for companies seeking coverage for an accidental death of an employee and a mortgage protection policy.