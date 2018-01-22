What to do if your partner has bad money habits

news

Have you ever thought to yourself, what if your my partner has a bad money habit, what would I do?

Money issues are the major cause of marriage problems all over the world. These money issues are one of the reason there is an increase in divorce rate.

These money issues do not just affect your finances but also affect your relationship in marriage negatively, creating room for distrust.

Here are the things to do if your partner has bad money habits.

1. Work together

If you feel your partner has a bad money habit, you should not leave them out of the financial planning.

You need to work together when it comes to your finances. Know your net worth and create a financial plan and a budget.

Because your partner has bad money habit does not mean you should not work together when it comes to the finances. Always make sure your partner is involved.

2. Pay down debt

In marriage, if your partner has debts to pay, you automatically inherit the debt also.

With a partner who has bad money habits, there is a high chance that there would be unpaid debts which might be accumulating.

To avoid your finances getting destroyed by your debt as a couple, you need to find ways to pay and get out of debt.

3. Always have the money talk

If you feel your partner has bad money habits, and you think it might be an issue, instead of overlooking it, you should have the money talk before the bad money habit affects destroy your finance and also your relationship.

Let your partner know there is an issue and explain why the bad money habits are affecting your finance as a couple.

4. Do not keep money secrets

Because your partner has bad money habit does not mean you should keep secrets when it comes to money issues.

You find it hard to trust each other when you start keeping things from each other. Let your partner know how much you have and what you spend money on.

Keeping secrets will affect your relationship.

5. Do not give up on your partner

If your partner admits to the fact that they have bad money habit, then you should not give up on them. Find ways you can help your partner improve and get out of such bad money habits.

Check the progress of your partner with the finances. If there is no improvement at all, then you should talk to a financial advisor and also a marriage counsellor.