This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best financial advice

If you think you've heard a lot about personal finance and you are good at it, you may need to see Anthony Joshua's tweet about saving and spending to understand which comes first.

Some people don't really know when to save and spend on their income. While many others don't really care about savings.

If you are one of the first group, Anthony Joshua, has on Friday, June 29, 2018, offered a very useful financial service on Twitter for anyone who cares about their personal finance.

The 28-yr-old fighter tweets:

''Don’t save what is left after spending, spend what is left after saving''

The tweet garnered over 3500 retweets, 19,524 likes and 478 comments most of which are about his next fight.

Basically, Anthony Joshua is advising that anyone who wants to actualize his/her financial goals must prioritize savings as the first effort at ensuring financial freedom.

Whatever remains after saving may then be spent on other needs (not wants).