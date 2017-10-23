Money lessons from 5 female celebrities

Female celebrities are known to live very flamboyant lifestyles. The designer clothes, shoes and bags are key essentials for them.

But beyond the extravagance and the flashy lifestyles, some female celebrities have some money lessons we can all learn from

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is no doubt one of the most successful women in history.

She started out with her own television show, before gaining rights to start her television network, Oprah Winfrey Network.

Oprah says, “Be thankful for what you have, you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

Rather than place your focus on things that you do not have, put that energy in the things you have and watch them grow.

2. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is a former top American model and a television personality.

She created the reality television series America's Next Top Model which was very successful until its cancellation in 2015.

Tyra has this to say - “My mom stayed with my dad for too long because of financial reasons. If she’d just had a little side hustle, a little of her own money, she would have left. So I encourage women to have what I call “F.U.” money.… A lot of my passion for this business comes from that.

She knows the importance of having a side hustle which makes you not dependent on a particular source of income.

3. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish gained massive fame for her role as Dina in comedy movie "Girls trip"

She says she still drives a hybrid honda HR-V and still has a fake Michel Kors purse.

“I still drive a Honda HR-V. It’s a hybrid,” she said. “I still have a that fake Michel Kors purse, but I got a real Givenchy bag and Jada [Pinkett] just gave me a Fendi bag. I haven’t paid for this bag [sic] — these are gifts. Jada was like, ‘Tiffany, here’s a Fendi. You need one of these.’ I was like, ‘Oh cool.’ The last bag that I bought myself was a Madden Girl backpack that’s really cute. And it was on sale for $45!”

“I’m probably going to be cheap with my money for a long time,” Haddish added. “You know I’ve been homeless, so it’s like, ‘Yeah it’s here now but will it be here in 5 years?’ I don’t know.”

Tiffany Haddish feels it doesn't matter if it is cheap, as far as what you get is serving its purpose then it is alright.

4. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is an American actress of Mexican descent. Popular for her role as Carolina in the movie "Desperado"

She believes you don't have to spend all your savings to impress anyone.

“Find your own style. Don’t spend your savings trying to be someone else. You’re not more important, smarter, or prettier because you wear a designer dress.”

5. Suze Orman

Suze Orman is an American author, financial advisor, motivational speaker, and television host. She worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch a wealth management subsidiary of Bank of America.

She has this to say about money - “Money is such an amazing teacher: What you choose to do with your money shows whether you are truly powerful or powerless.”

You can either control money or you let money control you. The choice is yours.