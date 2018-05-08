How to start errand service business

news

Errand service is one of those rare businesses you start without any experience or skill and still make some good income from it.

The reason for this is because people are becoming very busy these days to do their running around themselves.

As a matter of fact, even mothers aren’t left out; gone are the days when some are expected to take care of the house by doing its chores. Everyone one seems to be very busy with personal business and office work activities: Hence, the need for errand service.

Owing to this, it is important to note that there’s no saying when errand service will come to a halt, at least not anytime soon, because more people are becoming too busy now than ever.

What does errand service entail?

Errand service involves the execution of tasks for payment. And these tasks may vary from time to time. Sometimes it might be as ordinary as buying foodstuff from the market or serious like picking up kids from schools.

To simply put it, errand service entails the carrying out of everyday activities such car washing, grocery shopping, etc.

And for the record, you really don’t need much equipment wise or financially to start – a vehicle is important, but actually, a bicycle may just be able to do the jobs just fine.

But if you have a van or truck, you certainly increased your job options, and the prizes you can charge.

So, if you are interested in the business and would want to generate some income from it, read on to see some useful guideline.

Here’s how to start an errand service business

1. Give your business a name

People like standards, and giving your errand service a name is of them. However, when you do, contemplate something memorable and catchy; something no one else is using or has not been previously remarked.

Think about putting your own name in it, alongside your city name if possible.

2. Register your business legally

Getting your errand service business registered will enhance your reputation. Although this is not very common as some are known to neglect it, but it has been observed to place some limits to business opportunities and help define how you are seen by some reputable clients.

However, you’ll need to conclude on the legal form of your business. Is it a partnership, sole proprietorship, or limited liability corporation? This is important because whatever you choose will totally affect what taxes you settle and what your responsibility will be.

In addition, ensure you license your business based on what your state’s process is. You’ll also need to obtain a federal tax identification number.

3. Insurance

The importance of insurance cannot be overemphasized. It can totally protect you in the situation of a claim or lawsuit. Check within your state about auto insurance. Some need it if you are still using your car for commercial purposes.

There are also other insurances you might consider, like if you’ll be conveying seniors, driving one of your client’s car, or house and pet sitting.

It’s professionally best to check in with your insurance company to know what is needed.

4. Advertise your business

There are many ways to publicize your business. You can advertise your services through handbills and print items and words of mouth.

You can also promote it by taking your flyers to different places like dry cleaning offices, events, inserting it into publications that have wider executive readership, grocery stores, food store, and bakeries.

The internet can also be of great value to you as you can even set up a blog about your services.

5. Add personal touches

As a startup, your services should distinct itself by having some real personal touches. This will help give you the needed edge over other companies who are the business with you. Find out what other delivery services are charging and make yours highly competitive.

In addition, it is important to note that being friendly with your clients keeps them looking for you at all times.