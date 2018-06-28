5 reasons you should have a side hustle

news

Having a white-collar job may be generating you some income, but making a side business out of an activity you are passionate about will fetch you more money.

Most side hustles are brought to reality or created out of the passion and love of an individual for a particular thing.

Most successful start-ups now started off as projects by their founders. It is best advised to go into a side hustle in what you have a passion for.

1. Two sources of income give you financial security

Just like people say to heads are better than one, same way two or multiple sources of income give you a better financial security than on income source.

2. Extra money makes everything happens faster

You have financial goals to meet?, You really don't have to rely solely on your one income source to actualise your financial dreams. A side hustle helps you to achieve this faster.

3. Skill development

A business by side helps in skill development, which is an advantage because it helps to get better at an office job and also improves the work as an entrepreneur. So it is a win-win situation for both worlds.

4. You'll be happier

Having a one means of income could cause you financial stress if the money you make is not enough to cater to your needs. However, with a side business, your financial freedom is more guaranteed.

Your side hustle gives you the extra cash to indulge and pay for things that make you happy. For instance, if indulging in a certain sports or activity makes you happy and your income is too small to give you that, a side business can buy you that happiness.

5. You save more

Saving is one of the most reliable ways to achieve your financial goals, but this may not be very easy if your income isn't sufficient to realize the goals. But with side hustle, you can make more money and save more to actualize your financial dreams.