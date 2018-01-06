Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Relationships and Sex Here's how many singles are seeking casual sex on New Year's Eve

Trojan asked 1,000 singles about their hookup plans for New Year's Eve.

Being single on New Year's Eve can be an emotional rollercoaster. When midnight strikes, you mind find yourself wishing you had someone to kiss—or go even further with.

Thankfully, according to new data, there are plenty of people in your same boat, so finding some fireworks on the big night might be something worth trying.

Trojan Condoms recently conducted a survey on getting busy on the last day of the year, asking 1,000 sexually active singles (or people who weren't in exclusive relationships) about their plans for New Year's Eve. According to the study, 62 percent of the respondents (70 percent of the men and 55 percent of the women) said they thought they had a good chance of having casual sex on the big night.

All in all, that's a whole lot of singles who are ready for action on New Year's Eve. If you're planning on going out and looking to get lucky, you might want to check out our guide for having a one night stand.

The Trojan survey also surveyed 359 singles who said they'd gotten lucky the previous New Year's. Of those, 47 percent said they'd met their match before the ball had dropped at midnight, so it's definitely prudent to start making moves earlier, so you're not frantically dashing around the room looking for someone who's willing to kiss you. We've all been there at high school parties, and no one wants to go back. Still, 35 percent said they met their partner after midnight, so in the first moments of the new year there's a chance to make a new friend as well.

Trojan's incentive, of course, is to sell condoms. Their data reports that 32 percent of the 359 lucky singles had to make a last minute run for condoms, and 40 percent had unprotected sex because they didn't have a condom.

Around 20 percent of the men in the other survey group—the 1,000 singles that were hoping to have sex—said that the previous New Year's Eve they would have had sex, but didn't because they didn't have a condom.

Let's be real, those are pretty good-looking statistics for a condom brand to report, but the message is clear: Make sure to wrap up any presents you're giving over the holidays.

If you're not single, check out these 5 tips for hotter sex during the holidays—mostly geared toward people trying to keep things fresh with a partner during a stressful, family-focused time of year. For everyone else, have fun, and don't overdo it on the champagne.

