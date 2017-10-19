Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Rare photos of life in the Benin court before Nigeria's Independence

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge documented the Benin society starting in the 1930s while working as the official photographer for the Royal Court of Benin.

A portrait of four sisters from the Ideal Photo Studio in Benin City in 1950. (Photograph by Chief S.O. Alonge, c. 1942 - 1966 Ideal Photo Studio, Benin City, Nigeria) play

Thanks to Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge, a self-taught photographer from Benin City, Benin people can now view what it was like in the 30s.

play Stella Gbinigie reclines on a couch in 1950 (Chief Solomon Osagie ALonge)

 

He snapped photos of the royal wives, visiting dignitaries and celebrities, annual festivals, and court ceremonies.

As the owner of the first commercial photo studio in the city, he photographed birthdays, weddings, and graduations throughout the years before and after Nigerian independence in 1960.

play A Benin woman from the royal court. (Photograph by Chief S.O. Alonge, c. 1942 - 1966 Ideal Photo Studio, Benin City, Nigeria)

A rare collection of Alonge’s work, preserved and curated by the Smithsonian Institution, has been returned to Nigeria where it will be on permanent display at the National Museum of Benin City.

play Three young women seated on a rail. (Photograph by Chief S.O. Alonge, c. 1942 - 1966 Ideal Photo Studio, Benin City, Nigeria)

The goal, according to organizers, is to share knowledge about the history of the former capital of the pre-colonial Benin empire and the lives of its residents.

play Benin Social Circle, 1938. (Photograph by Chief S.O. Alonge, c. 1942 - 1966 Ideal Photo Studio, Benin City, Nigeria)

In 1938 Alonge photographed the Benin Social Circle, the first local social club in Benin City. Its members would go on to become teachers, civil servants, businessmen, and local politicians.

