Mydrim Art gallery announces master’s exhibition to celebrate

On May 11, 2018, one of Nigeria’s oldest galleries, Mydrim Gallery held a press conference to announce that it will host a Masters’ art exhibition.

The Exhibition, which is set to take place on June 3 - 4, 2018 at the Desiderata in Banana Island, marks Mydrim Gallery’s 25th anniversary.

From its creation, the objective of the gallery was to rectify the way that the art profession was regarded at that time. Art was not considered a noble profession and society did not accord much importance to the artists or their works. Mydrim over the years has persistently worked to correct that anomaly and create a platform for educating Nigerians about the importance and value of art.

Speaking at the press conference was the gallery’s founder Mrs Sinmidele Adesanya, who explained the importance of an exhibition such as this by relating to the Nigerian proverb that says "A river that does not know its source will soon run dry." This exhibition will exhibit twelve Masters such that art lovers, artists and art students know the "source" of contemporary art today.

These are some of the artists who steered the course and remained committed and focused to developing the visual arts in Nigeria in the face of monumental challenges. To become a Master takes a lifetime of practice and perfecting as well as having influence in the form of mentoring and teaching. Not only that but these artists also create emblems of Nigerian society at large and add depths to the culture. These artists have the clout that is not born in a day.

Young artists today need to know the history of those who paved the way for them. The masters in this exhibition have not only created an extensive body of work but they have also changed the ideology of what it is to be an artist, and African at that.

They have brought world renown to Nigerian art and have broken away from Western training in artistic techniques; namely, to exemplify, Bruce Onobrakpeya and Yusuf Grillo brought reform to early Nigerian art in their school days by forming the Zaria Art Society which rebelled against Western techniques. All of the Masters in this exhibition have dedicated their lives to serving the arts and have extensively studied, researched and honed their talent.

Most of these artists are matured in age so Mydrim wishes to celebrate them in their lifetime.

Mydrim is the perfect gallery to commemorate these greats since Mydrim has been a part of all of their journeys in some shape or form. We owe it to them to give them the accolades they deserve.

Artists: Jimoh Akolo, El Anatsui, Abayomi Barber, Jimoh Buraimoh, David Dale, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Bisi Fakeye, Yusuf Grillo, Gani Odutokun, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Kolade Oshinowo, Muraina Oyelami

