Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

Fat: 10g, cholesterol: 59mg, sodium: 439mg, potassium: 132mg, carbohydrate: 28g, protein: 6g.

It also contains vitamins A, D, B-12, C, and about 2000 calories.

Recipe ingredients

1 cup of plain flour 2 medium eggs or 1 large egg (lightly beaten) ½ teaspoon of baking powder ½ teaspoon of salt 3 tablespoons of margarine ½ cup of evaporated milk

3 tablespoons of sugar (to taste) Vegetable oil

Recipe instruction

1. Put the margarine in a bowl and melt by either putting it in the microwave or in a bowl of hot water.

2. Break the eggs into the melted butter and beat until it is very smooth.

3. Add the flour and mix till there are little or no lumps.

4. Add milk, butter, salt and sugar, stir well.

5. Set the frying pan to medium heat and add very little of the vegetable oil.

6. Pour some of the pancake batter into the heated oil.

7. Cook for about 2 minutes until bubbles form on top

8. Flip using a spatula and cook for another 2 minutes until it turns golden brown.

Recipe yield

Everyone can enjoy pancake.

About

Pancakes are flat cakes which are usually thin and round. They are so popular because they are quick and easy to make.

Although most people prefer a boxed mix because it is way easier, this way is so much more delicious and nutritious.