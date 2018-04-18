Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make goat meat pepper soup

Goat meat pepper soup is a popular soup in Nigerian cuisine, with goat meat as its primary ingredient.

  Published:
(Berrylicious blog)
Time

2 hours

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking                                        

Nutrition

one serving of goat meat pepper soup contains 150 Calories, 5g total fat, and 2g saturated

Recipe ingredients

3 teaspoons Pepper soup spice mix

2 teaspoons dry blended hot chilli

Goat meat ( 10 small pieces)(cleaned)

3 cubes Maggi

salt to taste

small onion, small ginger and garlic (peeled, not cut)

 

Recipe instructions

  1. Set a pot on medium heat with a cup of water and add in the washed goat.

  2. Add two cubes of maggi, some salt, onion, ginger, and garlic.

  3. Reduce the heat to below medium and cover the pot while you let the meat cook for 1 hour 30 minutes.

  4. Remove the ginger and garlic pieces.

  5. Add another four cups water to the pre-cooked meat, add in the pepper soup spice, chilli powder, leftover Maggi cube.

  6. Stir together and allow it cook for another 30 minutes.

Recipe Yield

Goat meat pepper soup can be enjoyed by everyone.

About

ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious Afang Soup

 

 

DIY Here's how to make your own Waffle
