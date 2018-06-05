Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make eko

Nigerians eat eko with pepper soup or hot akara.

Eko or Agidi is Nigeria's is made of corn flour. Eko is just like ogi but the process of making is different.

Ingredients for making eko

Corn flour (corn starch)

Cold water

Preparation of eko

1. Mix the cornstarch or flour with cold water in a pot. Add water bit by bit to reduce lumps.

2. Place the pot on the stove and stir continuously, make sure you are constantly stirring the mixture. After some time, you will notice the cornstarch mixture begin to thicken. Continue stirring on medium heat to avoid lumps.

3. When completely thickened, pour some water to the sides of the eko, cover the pot and leave to simmer for about 10 minutes on medium heat.

Stir well to mix the Agidi with the water.

4. Transfer to containers and leave to cool down. Wrap in uma leaves to get the Agidi shape.

