Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria

Travel Guide Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria

It’s a good idea to research some of the laws and customs, to prevent any problems while visiting this dynamic and traditional country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria play

Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria

(The Opinionated Male)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While Nigeria may have some unusual laws that the unwary tourist can get arrested for, the country is still an open and friendly place for tourists.

It’s a good idea to research some of the laws and customs, to prevent any problems while visiting this dynamic and traditional country.

To start you off, here are five things you’ll need to watch out for.

  play Get caught breaking this law and you’ll earn yourself an arrest, jail time ( Pinterest)

ALSO READ: 5 places to see in Nigeria before they disappear

1. Drug-related offences

Selling or buying drugs like marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and other chemical substances are illegal. The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrests people caught in the act.

The importation and selling of drugs is strictly forbidden. Get caught breaking this law and you’ll earn yourself an arrest, jail time.

2. Prostitution and soliciting for sex

A former Russian policeman who was convicted of killing 22 women and has gone on trial for a further 59 murders, has claimed he was trying to rid his city of 'prostitutes' play Sex work is illegal so sex workers are periodically rounded up and arrested (AFP/File)

 

Prostitution hasn't been legalized yet in Nigeria. Sex work is illegal so sex workers are periodically rounded up and arrested. Although, their clients are often allowed to go without penalty.

3. Attending gay meetings and weddings

There is a ban on gay activism in Nigeria. Members of the LGBTQ community are advised to not attend gay weddings, parades or meetings. You are at risk or getting arrested but the law is not clear about what will happen to the individuals getting married themselves; it only states that the marriage is null and void.

4. Breaking Sharia law

In the Northern part of Nigeria, Sharia law is enacted. States like Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, and Bauchi still practise this.

There are laws against ownership, and attendance of nightclubs, interaction with women, the sale and consumption of alcohol, and more.

5. Violence against persons

Commit rape, assault, child molestation, physical, mental, and financial abuse and you could get arrested.

Thanks to the Violence Against Persons Act that was passed by the National Assembly and signed into law in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet
2 Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeriabullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soupbullet

Related Articles

Travel Guide Traditions only Nigerians can understand
Travel Tips 5 things you can only buy in Nigeria
Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos
Travel Safe Weird diseases you can catch while travelling
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Travel 10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire life
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
Dark Continent Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die
Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls
Toyin Ojih Odutola DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz attend 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist
Plantain omelette for workers day
Food Recipe Plantain omelette for workers day
10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
Foodie 10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
5 things you can only buy in Nigeria
Travel Tips 5 things you can only buy in Nigeria