Do these 5 things and get arrested in Nigeria

While Nigeria may have some unusual laws that the unwary tourist can get arrested for, the country is still an open and friendly place for tourists.

It’s a good idea to research some of the laws and customs, to prevent any problems while visiting this dynamic and traditional country .

To start you off, here are five things you’ll need to watch out for.

1. Drug-related offences

Selling or buying drugs like marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and other chemical substances are illegal. The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrests people caught in the act.

The importation and selling of drugs is strictly forbidden. Get caught breaking this law and you’ll earn yourself an arrest, jail time.

2. Prostitution and soliciting for sex

Prostitution hasn't been legalized yet in Nigeria. Sex work is illegal so sex workers are periodically rounded up and arrested. Although, their clients are often allowed to go without penalty.

3. Attending gay meetings and weddings

There is a ban on gay activism in Nigeria. Members of the LGBTQ community are advised to not attend gay weddings, parades or meetings. You are at risk or getting arrested but the law is not clear about what will happen to the individuals getting married themselves; it only states that the marriage is null and void.

4. Breaking Sharia law

In the Northern part of Nigeria, Sharia law is enacted. States like Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, and Bauchi still practise this.

There are laws against ownership, and attendance of nightclubs, interaction with women, the sale and consumption of alcohol, and more.

5. Violence against persons

Commit rape, assault, child molestation, physical, mental, and financial abuse and you could get arrested.

Thanks to the Violence Against Persons Act that was passed by the National Assembly and signed into law in 2015.