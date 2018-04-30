Traditions only Nigerians can understand

news

Nigeria has a very diverse culture and tradition. This comes as no surprise knowing that there are over 250 ethnic groups in the country.

While a majority of these traditions are similar to those from other parts of the world, here are six traditions peculiar to all tribes in Nigeria.

1. Having Three Weddings

Nigerians are expected to have three different wedding ceremonies.

First comes the introduction ceremony. Families of both the bride and groom meet at the brides place. The grooms family come to the house to pay their respects to her family and “state their intentions”. After the bride-to-be’s family accepts the official proposal, both families share food and drinks.

Then comes the traditional wedding. Depending on what part of the country you’re from, this involves bride price, prostrations, wine carrying, flogging, e.t.c.

Lastly, the court, Christian or Muslim weddings. All three weddings also involve food.

ALSO READ: 5 places to see in Nigeria before they disappear

2. Omugwo (child care)

Important among the Igbos, but not particular to the tribe. The Yorubas call it “Itoju omo” and Igalas call it “Iwagwala-oma”. After a mother gives birth, her mother-in-law comes to the home to take care of the new mother and baby.

Everything is done for her, including bathing the baby, massaging the new mother’s tummy, performing household chores and cooking special meals.

3. Child Dedication

This is different from a naming ceremony. Child dedications’ cut across different religious faiths. The purpose of a dedication is to thank god for the baby’s life and present it as a loyal servant of God.

4. Spraying Money

No matter the occasion, Nigerians will always come forward while dancing to rain money on those on the dance floor.

You find such grand activities going on at weddings, burials, child naming or dedications, and birthdays.

People do this to show how much they appreciate the celebrant and a basic show of flamboyance and affluence.

ALSO READ: The most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5. Greeting Elders

Several things go into greeting an elder in Nigeria, including ethnic background and gender. For example, certain tribes require a female to kneel on the floor or curtsy to greet an elder, while males are expected to prostrate, squat, or bow completely to the ground. This is regardless of where or the number of times younger people have seen their elders that day.

6. Giving things with your right hand

Nigerians see it as a sign of disrespect to eat, hand over, or collect things from people with your left hand. Except you are left-handed or have no right arm.

Note: Never use your left hand for older people.