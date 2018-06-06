Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Check out this fashion blogger's Asian adventure

Fisayo Longe Check out this fashion blogger's Asian adventure

We follow Fisayo as she spends a month globe-trotting across Asia and giving us an incurable case of FOMO.

  • Published:
Fisayo Longe lives it up in the streets of Mongkok play

Fisayo Longe lives it up in the streets of Mongkok

(Instagram/ fisayolonge)
We all wish we could pick up and travel around the world at a moment's notice but most of us simply can't. However, we can live vicariously through the bloggers and influencers we follow and globe-trot by proxy. Fisayo Longe just spent a month travelling around Asia and we bring you all the best of her Asian adveture.

Not many people get to tick all the countries off their bucket list. Most dream of travelling to far flung places but many never reach. If you're dreaming of discovering somewhere new, need some travel inspo or simply want to day dream, Fisayo has got everything you need.

The fashion blogger and designer splits her time between London and Lagos. We fell in love with her sophisticated and well put-together personal style. Whether she's snapping her dreamy street style or sharing previews from her clothing line, Kai Collective, Fisayo has kept us glued to the gram.

Imagine our surprise when we saw her getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Everyone needs a break and being the influencer she is, Fisayo did hers in complete style. From beaches in Cambodia to the bustling streets of Honk Kong illuminated with neon signs, she showed us the very best of the East.

Take a look at Fisayo's trip of lifetime below and be warned, may cause holiday envy, continue at your own risk!

All of the lights loving you HK. #travel #hongkong #wanderlust

Really looking forward to the memories of right now @kaicollective

