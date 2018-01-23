Artist creates one of a kind swimming pool exhibit in Japan

news

Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich has created an illusory swimming pool as an art exhibit in Japan.

Displayed in the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan, the pool is an illusion of guests being submerged under the water's surface.

Erlich created it by putting 10cm of water between two sheets of transparent glass on top of the pool and below the surface is an aqua room where you can actually stay dry.

The exhibit offers a shared experience of wonder from both above and below the pool, as the artist toys with your perception, assumption and reality.

The artist’s vision aims to explore “the ways we understand phenomena, enter into relationships with spaces and grasp reality.”

One day at the pool.#emo#8J+nnA==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## A post shared by Ardelia Clarissa (@ardelia_clarissa) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:04am PST

Leandro Erlich is known for his installations that seem to defy the law of physics and has created thought-provoking pieces around the world, highlighted by unique environments that play with your sense of space and balance.

Lets dance underwater.#emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==## A post shared by Ardelia Clarissa (@ardelia_clarissa) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:54am PST

Erlich is an artist who works with perception and cognition and creates art to be experienced together.