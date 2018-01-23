Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Artist creates one of a kind swimming pool exhibit in Japan

The exhibit offers a shared experience of wonder from both above and below the pool, as the artist toys with your perception, assumption and reality.

  Published:
(Instagram/ardelia_clarissa)
Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich has created an illusory swimming pool as an art exhibit in Japan.

Displayed in the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan, the pool is an illusion of guests being submerged under the water's surface.

 

Erlich created it by putting 10cm of water between two sheets of transparent glass on top of the pool and below the surface is an aqua room where you can actually stay dry.

The exhibit offers a shared experience of wonder from both above and below the pool, as the artist toys with your perception, assumption and reality.

 

The artist’s vision aims to explore “the ways we understand phenomena, enter into relationships with spaces and grasp reality.”

Leandro Erlich is known for his installations that seem to defy the law of physics and has created thought-provoking pieces around the world, highlighted by unique environments that play with your sense of space and balance.

Erlich is an artist who works with perception and cognition and creates art to be experienced together.

