A brief walk into Oduduwa World Groove Temple

Whoever Oduduwa was during his time on earth cannot be said precisely. What is known is that history has been compelled to pen him down as a god; and to the Yorubas, that is who he is.

Known as the first Ooni of Ile- Ife, Oduduwa Olofin Adimula held the regnal names Olofin Aye and Olufe.

His name which is phonetically written by Yoruba language-speakers as Odùduwà and sometimes contracted as Ooduwa, Odudua or Oòdua, is generally attributed to the ancestral dynasties of Yorubaland.

And this is because, in accordance with Yoruba belief, Oduduwa is the ancestor of all their crowned kings.

Following his posthumous deification, he was admitted to the Yoruba pantheon as an aspect of a primordial divinity of the same name.

Such is the godlikeness of Oduduwa that the site which he landed with chains from heaven, as believed, is known and talked about around the world.

Popularly known as Oduduwa World Groove Temple, the site is located at Ile-Ife. And as earlier mentioned, it is believed to believed to the historical point where oduduwa, landed via a chain to found Ile Ife.

It is also is his final resting place.

And standing as a testimony to that which is believed, is a statue of Oduduwa with the chain and staff and a map of Africa naturally carved out on a stone.

However, upon arrival, you will find a local chief who resides at the site; ever ready to fill visitors with stories about the days of yore.