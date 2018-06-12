7 things to see and do in Russia

news

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is here and while you are in Russia supporting your team , try visiting these seven places on the largest country on Earth.

Russia has a unique and mysterious history with a population of over 144 million. Explore the Federations side attractions including museums, parks, monuments, and cultural attractions with natural attractions.

1. Visit the Russian Academy of Fine Arts Museum

Located in St. Petersburg, Russian Academy of Fine Arts Museum features all kinds of paintings by students and staff of the academy. The museum also has temporary exhibits from well-known local artists with a yearly exhibit of academy pieces that is held in Moscow. The museum is the perfect spot for an afternoon outing.

2. The City of the Dead

If graves are your thing then visit the Village of Dargavs. This mysterious place is home to a cemetery that holds nearly 100 stone crypts. Many of the people here were buried with their belongings. Local legend says that a plague swept through Ossetia in the 18th century and that it devastated the population so thoroughly that villagers would sit in the cemetery and simply wait to die.

3. Go on an adventurous thrill at Gorky Park

Located in Moscow, Gorky Park receives close to 250,000 visitors on weekends. This fun filled place is used for recreation, games, public gatherings and all kinds of other special events. There is an ice skating rink, an education center, a cinema, and several restaurants on the premises.

4. Take a trip to the State Hermitage Museum

Known as the most popular attraction in St. Petersburg, this impressive museum holds more than 3 million artifacts. Art from all eras and styles is on display. Most of the museum is housed inside the Winter Palace, which used to be the official residence of the Romanov tsars.

5. Kizhi Island

Kizhi Island is one of the only places to view Russian wooden architecture. The pace houses multi-domed wooden churches scattered across the island. Some of these buildings, such as the Church of the Transfiguration, are still used today for religious ceremonies and sacred gatherings.

6. Peterhof Palace

The Peterhof Palace is a majestic building surrounded by impressive fountains and gardens. The entire complex contains the palace, the Grand Cascade water fountain display, Oranienbaum Park, and Alexandria Park. The museum within the palace contains more than 320,000 items from Russia and abroad.

7. Red Square

The Red Square is a central fixture of modern day Moscow. In the 1400s, the square attracted peddlers, criminals, and drunkards who couldn’t live in the city but were permitted to squat outside of it. In the 17th century, it underwent a transformation and became known as Trinity Square because of the Trinity Cathedral, which was built nearby. Today, the area attracts crowds for special celebrations like New Year’s Day and national holidays.