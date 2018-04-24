7 facts you may not know about Cameroon

news

Cameroon is so diverse and rich in natural landscapes composed of active volcanoes, white-sand beaches, tropical rainforests and stunning rock formations.

It is the perfect place to explore traditional Africa and tribal culture.

Witness the many unique traditions, cultural practices and diverse people that make Cameroon a must-visit destination.

Facts about Cameroon

1. Hosts one of Africa’s largest volcanoes

Mount Cameroon is one of the largest volcanoes in Africa and the largest mountain in West Africa and the fourth highest in all of Africa. Eruptions at the volcano date all the way back to the 5th century B.C. The volcano erupts every 10 to 20 years.

2. Cameroon is home to a sultan

Just like Nigeria, Cameroon has a sultan in Foumban. The Sultan can be traced all the way back to the 14th-century Bamoun dynasty. He resides with his family in the Royal Palace in Foumban.

3. Locals call it “Africa in miniature”

Cameroon is described by the Cameroonian government as African in miniature. This is due to the extreme diversity of climates, geography, and vegetation within the country.

4. Barbaric practices like breast ironing still happens

“Breast Ironing” is a common practice in this Central African country. The practice is done to make young girls less susceptible to rape, bridenapping and to encourage them to pursue education.

5. There are over 250 languages spoken

Over 250 languages are spoken within the borders of Cameroon. There are over 170 Niger-Congo languages alone, and over 50 Nilo-Saharan languages spoken by Nilotic peoples. People speak English and French too.

6. One of the wettest countries on earth

Full of rainforests, it is only normal that the annual rainfall in Cameroon would be above normal. It gets more rainfall than most places on earth. In particular, the western slopes of Mount Cameroon receive between 250 to 350 inches (635 to 890 centimetres) of rain a year.

7. Lake Nyos once killed 1,700 people

Cameroon is home to one of the most deadly and explosive lakes in the world, Lake Nyos. This is because the water is saturated with carbon dioxide, a result of a pocket of magma that sits underneath the lake. In 1986, the lake emitted a massive amount of carbon dioxide, which killed 1,700 people and 3,500 livestock in the nearby towns and villages. Degassing tubes have been installed to mitigate the threat, but the lake is still a danger.