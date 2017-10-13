7 Cheap travel tips millennials swear by

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How is it possible to travel on a baby budget you ask? Follow these steps.

30% of the world’s travellers are millennials, and that number is getting bigger and bigger.

1. Avoid weekend travel

You’ll save yourself a lot of money and headaches if you try to do travel during the week, and not the weekend.

The same goes for the off-season, if you want to travel somewhere during that destination’s peak season, it’s going to cost a little more.

2. Always pack light

Travelling light means less money spent on luggage. There’s also less risk of anything important being stolen

3. Uber or any other taxi app you find

Why? It’s affordable, fast, easy, trusted and you don’t have to worry about navigating a strange city.

4. Try Air BNB

Air BNB is still a pretty well-kept secret. Take advantage of their cheap houses and enjoy the awesome savings it has to offer.

5. Skip travel tours

Explore on your own to get the complete package. Guided tours can make you go broke. Instead, do your own thorough research, build an itinerary, and embark on your vacation with a customized plan you designed. Remember to visit the little places as well as the big places.

6. Travel in groups

play Travel in Groups! (Google)
 

Nothing beats group road trips! You save more money by splitting the cost of travel or large meals. Make friends! Build connections with new people with a new set of experiences and insight.

7. Walk or bike to your destination

Skip the buses and Ubers and take a brisk walk to your destination or better still ride a bike. Helps you save money as you soak in the culture of your host community.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

