5 ways to travel cheap like a boss

Dreaming of an exquisite adventure someday but don't have the resources? Here's how to travel cheap like a boss.

Don’t believe travel influencers’ hype . Most of them are much broker than you but have figured a cheaper way to travel.

1. Book a place with lots of friends

Travelling with family or friends? A vacation rental could save you so much than booking a hotel. Staying in a vacation rental with a number of people is less expensive because each person you add to your party cuts costs significantly.

Plus, buying larger quantities of food and cooking instead of eating at restaurants can help you save even more.

The more the merrier!

2. Go couch surfing

Couch surfing is another way to find cheap or even free accommodations by arranging to sleep on a local’s couch or a spare bedroom.

Try using CouchSurfing.com, where citizens of the world meet and arrange couch stays with other travellers. Sleeping in the home of a stranger naturally raises issues of safety, but a good host will provide plenty of references. In addition, CouchSurfing.com has developed a number of safeguards for its users.

3. Arrange home exchanging

Swapping your house with someone else is a great way to find comfortable, cosy and cost-free accommodations for your trip. Home exchange participants typically stay in each other’s residences at the same time, or they may even stay as guests in each other’s homes.

4. Travel light

A carry-on backpack will help avoid checked luggage fees and means you can take low-cost carriers like Air Portugal for sticker price. It’s also way easier to load a single backpack under the front seat of a crowded bus, and you don’t have to worry as much about where you end up when all your belongings fit on your person.

5. Work

Find work on the road, and you can keep travelling indefinitely.

Websites like HelpX and Work Away will give you volunteer opportunities where you can work in exchange for lodging and food.