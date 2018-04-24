Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

Travelling Secrets 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

Those glorious photos on the photo-sharing app didn't come by animals just seating pretty for you.

  • Published:
5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel play

5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

(Instagram/Thatgaltolani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Travelling can be a very difficult task, one Instagram doesn't prepare you for.

Those glorious photos on the photo-sharing app didn't come by animals just seating pretty for you. Infact, getting to these places can be a nightmare.

 

1. Culture Shock

There's nothing as thrilling and confusing as culture shock while on the move. Like everything else on Instagram, it’s easy to think that things are just like they are at home, just a little more exotic. Be prepared to be blown away - not in an exotic way though.

play (Intelligent Travel)

 

Travelling to Togo, I got lost, the streets just have confusing numbers and names, hustling was intense at the border and I could barely understand what the locals were saying.

Where was the charming quaint Togo Instagram promised?

2. Mentally it is draining

Instagram is full of people selling the travel dream. In reality, it isn't easy to take that first step and set forth bravely into the unknown.

Unless you're very reckless, travelling is a big decision that has to be planned and making that decision is a huge mental battle.

My first solo travel experience, I regularly had panic attacks about what I was doing, but after careful consideration, I decided to embrace my inner free spirit and go for it.

You can spend your life travelling the world. Just don’t believe the hype that it is an easy decision to make.

3. Money is never enough

On Instagram, nobody tells you how much something costs, but how good it looks. Which is not surprising, considering a lot of travel influencers are on an all-expenses-paid trip anyway.

But in the real world, your money will not last as long as you hoped it would. Always carry emergency cash about N100,000 plus.

4. Travelling is exhausting

null play

null

(British Airways)

 

My first solo "adventure trip" I spent two days travelling before arriving at my final destination. Crossing borders, dealing with customs officers and trying to get the driver to understand what you are saying can be very exhausting.

Travel isn’t all stunning beaches and inspiring landscapes. Getting to this places can take its toll on you and that Instagram doesn’t really concern itself with.

5. Your hotel won’t always look like it does in the pictures

I learnt this the hard way. Don't keep your hopes up. It won’t always be where it says it is, either. My beach hotel said it was right in front of the ocean, but it was a 50-minute walk down to the beach.

It is advisable to cross-reference reviews across several websites. This is a lesson Instagram won't teach you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 World News 5 most dangerous borders in the worldbullet
2 World Statistics 10 most populated countries in the worldbullet
3 World Check out the longest bridges in the worldbullet

Related Articles

Africa 7 things you may not know about Cameroon
Pulse Poll Readers would rather holiday in Sao Tome than Nigeria
Tech On Earth Day, National Geographic is broadcasting stunning, previously unreleased photos from its archive — accompanied by music
Strategy The 13 best places to travel in June for every type of traveler
Strange 5 mysterious beaches in the world
World News 5 most dangerous countries in the world
Pulse List 5 places to see in Nigeria before they disappear
News King renames Swaziland to Kingdom of eSwatini
Sri Lanka Country beefs up tourist hotspot security after violence
Africa Statistics Africa's most populated countries

Travel, Arts & Culture

7 facts you may not know about Cameroon
Africa 7 things you may not know about Cameroon
How to cook coconut rice
Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking coconut rice? Here's how
Would you rather holiday in Nigeria or Sao Tome?
Pulse Poll Readers would rather holiday in Sao Tome than Nigeria
On the morning of a weigh-in ahead of a big fight, Mayweather may forgo the big breakfast in favor of a banana washed down with water.
Eating Right The best foods to fight exhaustion