5 tips for planning your first trip to Africa

There is a lot of negative imagery of Africa out there, including rampant disease, starving children and “ethnic” conflict.

What the media do not share is that Europeans are still vacationing on this beautiful continent.

Africa, a continent made up of 54 countries and nine territories should be at the top of your 2018 travel list.

1. Take an African friend along on your next trip

Travel experiences can be enhanced when you travel with a local. Couple your tourist outings with restaurants that only locals know about. This is also a great way to get an intimate knowledge of the culture.

2. Sacrifice your comfort for the real experience.

Although many African countries have a five-star hotel, step out of your comfort zone.

No electricity for a night or two never killed anyone nor did bathing with cold water. Also, get comfortable eating with your hands and eating food you cannot entirely recognize; it might be the best thing you’ve ever tasted.

3. Don't forget to take shots!

There are certain shots that you will want to take prior to your trip. You would definitely need to take malaria prophylactics as mosquitoes are everywhere. But, these are minor hurdles that should not put you off. If you have questions about specific countries, ask someone who has been there.

4. Be respectful

Africans dress conservatively . That means women travellers may want to opt out of spaghetti crops unless they are on a hotel property, even when it is 90 degrees.

You do not want to draw any negative attention to yourself.

5. Buy clothes and jewellery

Nothing beats an authentic African masterpiece.

You can buy cheap clothes from amazing tailors. There are several different types of jewellery available in various countries. No matter where you go, stop by the market and add a piece of African jewellery to your outfit.