5 health benefits of hibiscus tea (Zobo)

  • Published:

It may lower blood pressure, fight bacteria and even aid weight loss.

Hibiscus tea is a herbal tea that’s made by steeping parts of the hibiscus plant in boiling water and can be enjoyed both hot and cold.

Research has uncovered a range of health benefits linked to drinking hibiscus tea, showing that it may lower blood pressure, fight bacteria and even aid weight loss.

Zobo Leaves play Zobo leavess (wivestownhallconnection)

 

1. It is full of antioxidants

Antioxidants are molecules that help fight compounds called free radicals, which cause damage to your cells.

Hibiscus tea is rich in powerful antioxidants and may, therefore, help prevent damage and disease caused by the buildup of free radicals.

2. It may help lower blood pressure

One of the most impressive and well-known benefits of hibiscus tea is that it may lower blood pressure.

High blood pressure can place extra strain on the heart and cause it to weaken. High blood pressure is also associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

Zobo Drink play Zobo (Vivianscuisine)

 

3. May boost liver health

Interestingly, studies have shown that hibiscus may promote liver health and help keep it working efficiently.

Further research is however needed to know how hibiscus tea affects liver health in humans.

4. Contains compounds that may prevent cancer

Hibiscus is high in polyphenols, which are compounds that have been shown to possess powerful anti-cancer properties.

Test-tube studies have also found impressive results regarding the potential effect of hibiscus extract on cancer cells.

play 5 health benefits of hibiscus tea (Zobo) (Pintrest)

 

5. Helps fight bacteria

In addition to having antioxidant and anticancer properties, some test-tube studies have found that hibiscus could help fight bacterial infections.

In fact, one test-tube study found that hibiscus extract inhibited the activity of E. coli, a strain of bacteria that can cause symptoms like cramping, gas and diarrhoea.

