Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 exciting things to do this weekend

Weekend Trips 5 exciting things to do this weekend

Here are 5 things to do over the weekend that will definitely not break the bank.

  • Published:
Escape to the weekend play

Escape to the weekend

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The weekend is finally here and everyone is excited!

Here are 5 things to do over the weekend that will definitely not break the bank.

Cheap travel tips millennials swear by play

Cheap travel tips millennials swear by

(Instgaram/doctor_dayo)

 

1. Premier League

Big games coming up this weekend. Why not visit a viewing centre with friends or invite the guys over for a match viewing.

Man United Vs Liverpool is a must watch this weekend people.

2. Felabration

For those who won't be caught dead watching football, Felabration is currently ongoing.

Drag your favourite Fela apparel and visit the Afrika Shrine.

3. Fashion Week

All the fashion lovers will definitely not miss this event taking place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

play

 

4. Go Kayaking

Go Kayaking in Ikoyi for little or nothing. Drag that ocean loving friend or foe and hit the water with a kayak!

5. Paintballing

Nothing as exciting

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Weird 7 strange religions around the worldbullet
2 Uromi A brief walk into the history, culture and beliefs of the Esan...bullet
3 Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]bullet

Related Articles

Budget Travel 7 cheap travel tips millennials swear by
Strange 7 of the weirdest hotels in the world
Bucket List Check out this daredevil swing at the end of the world
Wanderlust 5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try
Exploring Africa 5 most mysterious places on the continent
Culture The forgotten Igbo pyramids
Weird 7 strange religions around the world
Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]
Traditions 5 strange religious beliefs and practices across Africa
Pulse List 5 places to visit in October

Travel, Arts & Culture

Cheap travel tips millennials swear by
Budget Travel 7 cheap travel tips millennials swear by
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland
Strange 7 of the weirdest hotels in the world
Swimming with White Sharks
Wanderlust 5 experiences every thrill seeker in Nigeria must try
A grilled cheese waffle
DIY Here's how to make your own Waffle