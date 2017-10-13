5 exciting things to do this weekend

The weekend is finally here and everyone is excited!

Here are 5 things to do over the weekend that will definitely not break the bank.

1. Premier League

Big games coming up this weekend. Why not visit a viewing centre with friends or invite the guys over for a match viewing.

Man United Vs Liverpool is a must watch this weekend people.

2. Felabration

For those who won't be caught dead watching football, Felabration is currently ongoing.

Drag your favourite Fela apparel and visit the Afrika Shrine.

3. Fashion Week

All the fashion lovers will definitely not miss this event taking place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

4. Go Kayaking

Go Kayaking in Ikoyi for little or nothing. Drag that ocean loving friend or foe and hit the water with a kayak!

5. Paintballing

Nothing as exciting