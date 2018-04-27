Yomi Casual presents the Regal collection

In his latest collection, Yomi Casual reimagines the traditional monarch styles of the past into exquisite pieces with a modern twist.
The artistic collection redefines menswear into conceptual, effervescent contemporary panache. Every unique piece communicates a different semantic, colour and identity specific to each.
The ceremonial outfits which features long tunics with jackets, and can be worn to any occasion and glamorous events, in its own matchless preserves some cultural heritage and reimagines the traditional monarch styles of the past into exquisite pieces modishly bringing embroidery into the new era.
Designs: @yomicasual
Photography: @ayoalasi
Talents: @ikogbonna @eddiewatsonjr
Publicist: @moafricapr