Yeezy Season 6 shuts down social media with viral campaign

Kanye West uses his wife Kim Kardashian as a muse for the campaign for his latest Yeezy collection.

Kanye West uses his wife Kim Kardashian as a muse for the campaign for his latest Yeezy collection.

  • Published:
Kim Kardashian strutting her stuff in Yeezy Season 6 play

Kim Kardashian strutting her stuff in Yeezy Season 6.

(Vogue)
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian is Kanye West's ultimate muse. Kim is always wearing her husband's clothing line 'Yeezy' and now the pair have shut down social media with a viral fashion campaign featuring a selection of their famous friends including Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods and 'Bad Girl's Club' alumni, The Clermont Twins.

Over the last few months, Kim Kardashian has been posting cryptic photos of herself going for late night gas station and McDonald's runs head-to-toe in never before seen Yeezy. Fans suspected that the famous Kardashian sister was up to something and today all was revealed to be part of an elaborate Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

ALSO READ: Rapper gives out free Yeezy shoes to paparazzi

Yep, then I made myself a smoothie

Kim Kardashian Clones

Kim Kardashian look-a-likes popped up all over the time-line clad in tonal spandex crop tops, jogging bottoms and cycling shorts. The ladies were papped exiting shops, getting into cars and running across parking lots just like Kim.

Among the models, many of which were Instagram famous, was Kim Kardashian's oldest frenemy Paris Hilton who was transformed into Kim with a waist-length ice- blonde wig.

Paris was snapped strutting through the streets of Los Angeles in Kanye's latest collection and giving Kim a run for her money with her spectacular figure.

Kim, who worked as Paris Hilton's stylist, famously fell out with the Hilton heiress but it seems the two have kissed and made up.

#YeezySeason6

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign.

ALSO READ: Madison square sold out as "Waves", Yeezy season 3 collection set to debut

Going Viral

The campaign also featured Kylie's best friend and a plus-size model in her own right Jordyn Woods who displayed her curvaceous figure to perfection in blue joggers and a matching crop tops.

#YEEZYSEASON6

#YEEZYSEASON6

Check out the rest of the Yeezy Season 6 looks below!

#YEEZYSEASON6

#YEEZYSEASON6

#YEEZYSEASON6

This campaign will no doubt feed the Kardashian critics who claim Kim is an unrepentant narcissist but if there's one thing you can admit, it's that the Kardashian-Wests really know how to make the headlines.

