news

Davido held his highly anticipated #30BillionConcert last night at Eko Hotel and Suites and performed to a sold out crowd but it's Wizkid's head-to-toe Gucci outfit that really stole the show.

You know they say you can't upstage someone on their big day? Well, Wizkid certainly gave it a try as he jumped on stage with Davido to perform his hit songs. An uncharacteristically dressed down Davido didn't seem to mind the outfit disparity as the two performers beamed, happy to be reunited on stage again.

Gucci Gang

Wizkid wore a Gucci intarsia cotton sweater worth $1170 and Gucci technical joggers worth $980 making his outfit a total of N774k when converted into Naira.

Michael Jackson

It still doesn't beat the N1.4m Gucci crystal jumper which was reminiscent of the late great Michael Jackson that he wore to his show on Christmas Eve but it's a solid effort.

Wizkid is a solid member of Gucci gang and what's next? Perhaps a Gucci campaign?

With style bible Vogue voting Starboy the best dressed African male pop star, we may not be far off.

Watch this space!