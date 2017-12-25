Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Celebrity Style :  Wizkid shines at his concert in Gucci jumper worth N1.4m

Celebrity Style Wizkid shines at his concert in Gucci jumper worth N1.4m

Wizkid's Eko Hotel made history last night and his jumper moreso

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wizkid Gucci Jumper play (Pepsi Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wizkid's concert last night at Eko Hotel went down in history and he out-shined the rest not just in talent, but with his outfit too.

Wizkid dazzled crowds by playing his best hits and even publicly reconciling with his on/off frenemy Davido. Despite having a whole host of celebrities join him on-stage including Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Olamide, Wizkid made sure all eyes were on him in a crystal Gucci jumper.

Gucci Gang

Wizkid's love of Gucci did not start today. The artist is often clad in head- to-toe Gucci and he is a proud member of Gucci Gang. When it comes to his unique personal style, no expense is spared and with those hefty Gucci price tags, we can only imagine what Starboy's wardrobe is worth.

The crystal jumper is worth $3,950 which roughly translates into N1.4m showing us why Wizkid is head and shoulders above the rest.

If Wizkid's star status wasn't cemented then, it certainly is now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Who Wore It Better Tiwa Savage at the Wizkid Concert vs Rihannabullet
2 Celebrity Style Wizkid shines at his concert in Gucci jumper worth N1.4mbullet
3 The Falz Experience Best dressed at this year's showbullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Vogue unveils best dressed Nigerian popstar
Wizkid What do you think of singer's new look?
Wizkid Singer's style at his recent show was rich and exciting!

Fashion

Dumebi Iyamah
Designer Spotlight Andrea Iyamah goes from strength to strength
Preciéux by Chinnie
Lookbook Preciéux by Chinnie debuts SS18 collection 'The Resilience'
simi green jumpsuit
Style Simi gets it right in green
Lamide Akintobi for the 5k shop
Lookbook Inside Lamide Akintobi's capsule collection with the 5k shop