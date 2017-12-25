news

Wizkid's concert last night at Eko Hotel went down in history and he out-shined the rest not just in talent, but with his outfit too.

Wizkid dazzled crowds by playing his best hits and even publicly reconciling with his on/off frenemy Davido. Despite having a whole host of celebrities join him on-stage including Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Olamide, Wizkid made sure all eyes were on him in a crystal Gucci jumper.

Gucci Gang

Wizkid's love of Gucci did not start today. The artist is often clad in head- to-toe Gucci and he is a proud member of Gucci Gang. When it comes to his unique personal style, no expense is spared and with those hefty Gucci price tags, we can only imagine what Starboy's wardrobe is worth.

The crystal jumper is worth $3,950 which roughly translates into N1.4m showing us why Wizkid is head and shoulders above the rest.

If Wizkid's star status wasn't cemented then, it certainly is now.