Wizkid fronts Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 19 collection

Wizkid showed a different side to himself as he modelled the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 19 collection which the designer brand unveiled on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The "Ojuelegba" hit singer strutted down the runway, much to the delight of his excited fans.

Rocking a black ensemble with heavy golden designs and a studded face mask, Wizkid redefined style, the Nigerian way.

Not only did he do a splendid job, he walked alongside top celebrities and model, Naomi Campbell and Tinie Tempah.

Wizkid shared some moments from the event via his Twitter account.

See his tweets and some reactions below:

Dolce & Gabbana is an Italian fashion house founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The two met in Milan in 1980 and designed for the same fashion house.