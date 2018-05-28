news

Sal Gbajabiamila, wife of House of Reps member Femi Gbajabiamila celebrated her birthday last week with a sensational Mad Hatter tea party. Mr. Gbajabiamila gifted his wife with a 100m G-Wagon to mark the milestone age . We however could not keep our eyes off of Sal's spectacular Molly Goddard dress. Known for her outlandish luxury style, we take a look at her best looks and here's why we are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style.

From Balenciaga dresses and shoes, to Vetements pieces and Gucci sunglasses, Sal Gbajabiamila's style is luxury to say the least. Her outfits are the highest echelon of luxury fashion with Sal often wearing pieces straight off the runway. Splitting her time between Lagos and London, Sal is constantly giving us street style inspiration with her multi-faceted aesthetic.

The stylish wife of Femi Gbajabiamila has one of the most unique sense of style we have ever seen and we love her fearlessness when it comes to putting pieces together.

Sal's cult following is so much so that she has got her own hashtag on Instagram thanks to her equally stylish daughter Zaina who is a model with top international agency, Next models. The hashtag #zainasmom allows followers and fans of Sal to keep up to date with her daily outfits.

Defying her 50 years, Sal is a fashion icon to say the least and as we celebrate her new age, we take a look at her inimitable, eclectic and expensive personal style!