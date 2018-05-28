We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style

Sal has even got herself a cult following on Instagram under the hashtag #zainasmom so we can keep up with her style antics.
From Balenciaga dresses and shoes, to Vetements pieces and Gucci sunglasses, Sal Gbajabiamila's style is luxury to say the least. Her outfits are the highest echelon of luxury fashion with Sal often wearing pieces straight off the runway. Splitting her time between Lagos and London, Sal is constantly giving us street style inspiration with her multi-faceted aesthetic.
The stylish wife of Femi Gbajabiamila has one of the most unique sense of style we have ever seen and we love her fearlessness when it comes to putting pieces together.
Sal's cult following is so much so that she has got her own hashtag on Instagram thanks to her equally stylish daughter Zaina who is a model with top international agency, Next models. The hashtag #zainasmom allows followers and fans of Sal to keep up to date with her daily outfits.
Defying her 50 years, Sal is a fashion icon to say the least and as we celebrate her new age, we take a look at her inimitable, eclectic and expensive personal style!