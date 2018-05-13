Here are the two Nigerians that will attend the royal wedding

news

TV presenter, Ore Oduba, and Pamela Anomneze, a project manager at Haringey Council, are the two Nigerians in the UK that will attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

The UK Telegraph reports that Ore Oduba will join a team of dedicated TV presenters that will capture the excitement on the grounds of Windsor Castle come Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle will air on BBC, Sky News and ITV with big-name presenters to cover the day.

Oduba, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, will join Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Dermot O'Leary, Alex Jones, Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham as the accredited TV presenters for the royal wedding.

Pamela, on the other hand, will be attending the royal wedding as one of the 1200 guests expected to share the best moments with Harry and Meghan.

A project manager at Haringey Council and worker at Studio 306 Collective, Pamela was specifically selected by one of the regional lord lieutenant offices.

For Pamela, her activities at the Studio 306 Collective, a not-for-profit organisation that helps people recover from mental health problems, was spotted by the regional lord lieutenant office.